ETV Bharat / state

26/11 Hero Sadanand Date Assumes Charge As Maharashtra DGP

Mumbai: Senior IPS officer and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack hero Sadanand Vasant Date on Saturday assumed charge as director general of Maharashtra Police, replacing Rashmi Shukla, the first female officer to hold the position in the state, who was superannuated on the day.

Before his latest posting, Date (59) was heading the National Investigation Agency (NIA) till recently before being repatriated to his home cadre on the request of the Maharashtra government. The 1990-batch officer was appointed as DGP on December 31. He will have a two-year tenure as the top cop of the over two lakh-strong Maharashtra police force.

Known as an upright officer, Date was serving in Mumbai as additional commissioner of police (Central Region) when Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan attacked multiple locations in the city on November 26, 2008. He led a police team that pinned down terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail on the rooftop of Cama Hospital in south Mumbai. Despite being severely injured by grenade splinters, Date continued to engage the terrorists. He was subsequently honoured with the President's Police Medal for gallantry.

He has also served as Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief, the first commissioner of police in Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar, and a joint commissioner of police (law and order) and crime in Mumbai. He was a DIG in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the IG (operations) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

He holds a doctorate in economic offences from Pune University. Growing up in Pune, he once sold newspapers owing to the financial hardship his family suffered. Despite poverty, he was a high-performing student, topping BCom and ICWA examinations before clearing the UPSC examination.