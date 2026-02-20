ETV Bharat / state

26 Members of Karnataka's Hakkipikki Community Released From Detention In Ghana

Davanagere/Shivamogga: As many as 26 members of Hakkipikki tribe from Karnataka's Davanagere and Shivamogga, who were arrested in Africa's Ghana for selling unregistered herbs, have been released, said Puneeth Kumar, the Karnataka state president of the tribe.

The members of the community had been to Ghana on a business visa to sell herbal products. However, a few locals complained to police that the Hakkipikkis were selling unregistered herbs after which they were arrested.

Puneeth said 12 women and 14 men of the tribe were arrested following which he appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to bring them safely back home.