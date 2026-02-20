26 Members of Karnataka's Hakkipikki Community Released From Detention In Ghana
The Hakkipikkis were arrested for selling unregistered herbal products in the African nation.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
Davanagere/Shivamogga: As many as 26 members of Hakkipikki tribe from Karnataka's Davanagere and Shivamogga, who were arrested in Africa's Ghana for selling unregistered herbs, have been released, said Puneeth Kumar, the Karnataka state president of the tribe.
The members of the community had been to Ghana on a business visa to sell herbal products. However, a few locals complained to police that the Hakkipikkis were selling unregistered herbs after which they were arrested.
Puneeth said 12 women and 14 men of the tribe were arrested following which he appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to bring them safely back home.
"On February 17, members of the Hakkipikki community of our state had gone to a city about half a km from Accra, Ghana, to sell herbs. They were arrested by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) officials there and taken into custody for three days. I came to know about the matter on social media and tried to contact them but in vain," Puneeth said.
He said he contacted the Indian Embassy there and informed them if the matter. They promised to make arrangements for their release. "As promised, they were released on February 19. I thank the Indian Embassy for ensuring the safe release of the members of the community," Puneeth said.
