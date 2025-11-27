ETV Bharat / state

26 Lakh Voters' Names In Current Bengal Electoral Rolls Not Matching With 2002 List: EC

Kolkata: Amid ongoing protest over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, the Election Commission has reported that nearly 26 lakh voters' names in the state's current electoral rolls are not matching with the voter list of 2002.

An official said on Wednesday that the discrepancy emerged after the state's latest voter list was compared with the lists prepared across different states between 2002 and 2006 during the previous SIR exercise.

According to Election Commission sources, more than six crore enumeration forms in West Bengal had been digitised by Wednesday afternoon under the ongoing SIR process.

"Once digitised, these forms are brought under the mapping procedure, where they are matched against the previous SIR records. Initial findings show that the names of around 26 lakh voters in West Bengal cannot yet be reconciled with the data from the last SIR cycle," the official told PTI.

"Many voters or their families whose names appeared in those earlier lists may have subsequently migrated to West Bengal. Such voters remain Indian citizens, making it necessary for the state to map their details even if their earlier records belong to another state. By matching West Bengal's voter rolls with those of other states, the commission identified the 26 lakh names that currently remain unmatched," the official added.

He said that the figure may rise further as digitisation continues.

In the electoral context, "mapping" refers to cross-verifying the latest published voter list with the SIR rolls last compiled in 2002.