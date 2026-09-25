ETV Bharat / state

26 Indigenous Tribes Rally In Kenya For Release Of Assam Activist Pranab Doley

Tezpur: For the first time, an indigenous rights issue from Assam has reached an international platform, with representatives of 26 indigenous tribes from seven continents raising their voices over the arrest of activist Pranab Doley and the land rights concerns surrounding Kaziranga National Park. Representatives of 26 indigenous tribes from seven continents have gathered in Kenya, demanding the release of Assam-based indigenous rights activist Pranab Doley and justice for indigenous and Adivasi families involved in the land dispute near Kaziranga National Park.

Doley, convenor of the Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Protection Committee, was arrested on July 12, in connection with protests against a proposed luxury hotel project at Inglay Pathar near Kaziranga.



Several indigenous and Adivasi families have opposed the proposed project, claiming they have been cultivating and using the disputed land for generations. The issue has subsequently emerged as a wider debate over indigenous land rights, community consent and development in the Kaziranga landscape. The international indigenous representatives' meeting in Kenya expressed solidarity with Doley and the affected families, calling for their concerns to be addressed and for justice in the ongoing land dispute.

Activists protesting in Kenya (ETV Bharat)

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Doley's arrest followed protests against the proposed hospitality project, with authorities registering cases over alleged offences during the demonstrations. Supporters of Doley have maintained that his campaign is focused on protecting the land rights and interests of indigenous and Adivasi communities.The solidarity expressed in Kenya has given the Kaziranga land dispute an international indigenous rights dimension, bringing attention to the concerns of communities living around one of Assam's most important protected landscapes.