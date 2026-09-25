26 Indigenous Tribes Rally In Kenya For Release Of Assam Activist Pranab Doley
Doley was arrested on July 12, in connection with protests against a proposed luxury hotel project at Inglay Pathar near Kaziranga.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Tezpur: For the first time, an indigenous rights issue from Assam has reached an international platform, with representatives of 26 indigenous tribes from seven continents raising their voices over the arrest of activist Pranab Doley and the land rights concerns surrounding Kaziranga National Park.
Representatives of 26 indigenous tribes from seven continents have gathered in Kenya, demanding the release of Assam-based indigenous rights activist Pranab Doley and justice for indigenous and Adivasi families involved in the land dispute near Kaziranga National Park.
Doley, convenor of the Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Protection Committee, was arrested on July 12, in connection with protests against a proposed luxury hotel project at Inglay Pathar near Kaziranga.
Several indigenous and Adivasi families have opposed the proposed project, claiming they have been cultivating and using the disputed land for generations. The issue has subsequently emerged as a wider debate over indigenous land rights, community consent and development in the Kaziranga landscape. The international indigenous representatives' meeting in Kenya expressed solidarity with Doley and the affected families, calling for their concerns to be addressed and for justice in the ongoing land dispute.
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