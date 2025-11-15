25 Years Of Jharkhand: State Sees Economic Growth, But Challenges Remain
States like Jharkhand need GST compensation from the central government, says senior economist and State Finance Commission member Harishwar Dayal.
Ranchi: Jharkhand is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Saturday (November 15). Over the last two decades, the state has witnessed unprecedented economic progress, yet poverty, unemployment and lack of basic amenities continue to be major challenges.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, renowned economist and member of the State Finance Commission, Harishwar Dayal, explained in detail Jharkhand's economic journey, while highlighting the hindrances that came along in these past 25 years.
Dayal believes Jharkhand inherited many structural challenges but said the state has shown steady improvement in areas such as per capita income, poverty reduction and budget size. "The state inherited backwardness during its inception. Even today, it ranks among the lowest in per capita income. Looking back at the past 25 years, we have seen remarkable progress. Our economic situation has improved, and for several years, the state's growth rate remained close to the national average. At one point, our growth rate surpassed many. Our state is making steady progress in all sectors. Especially whether it's per capita income, growth rate, poverty alleviation, or our budget size, it's growing rapidly," he pointed out.
When asked about initiatives like Maiyaan Samman Yojana, Dayal said the programme has empowered women, enabling them to start small home-based businesses. He also highlighted the role of self-help groups (SHGs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), along with the introduction of advanced agricultural practices like drip irrigation, which has boosted vegetable and fruit production, allowing the state to even export produce to other states.
"With the funds received, women can start small home-based businesses. Similarly, the efforts made by self-help groups (SHGs) have been fruitful, and many non-governmental organisations have played a significant role in this," he said.
Dayal further added, "Many advanced agricultural practices have been introduced in the state. Drip irrigation has significantly improved fruit and vegetable production. The situation is such that due to improved vegetable production, we are now even exporting to other states."
Replying to a question about the faster development of two other states - Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, compared to Jharkhand, the senior economist said, "Uttarakhand has always been a developed state. It is even more developed than Uttar Pradesh. As for Chhattisgarh, sometimes we outperform them, sometimes we lag behind. In short, we are not lagging behind Chhattisgarh by much."
On the state's budget, Dayal stated that the capacity and budget size will grow parallel with the state's GSDP. "The size of the budget depends on our physical capacity. As GSDP grows, our capacity will increase, and the budget size will also increase simultaneously."
He went on to add that the revenue from state sources has increased but per capita income still lags behind. "Our revenue receipts have increased, especially revenue from the state's own sources. However, in terms of per capita income, we lag behind other states. Our per capita income is higher than that of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. But, compared to states like Goa and Gujarat, we lag far behind. They have always been developed states."
He also mentioned how Odisha has made significant progress in terms of per capita income. "At one point, it (Odisha) was even lower than Bihar, but over time, it has made significant progress. The state's policies are sound, and strengthening MSMEs and grassroots organisations will lead to good growth in per capita income."
Dayal also expressed concerns over reduction in GST rates, saying states like Jharkhand will suffer losses due to the change in GST rates. "States like ours need compensation from the central government. Since Jharkhand is not a major consuming state, many states like Jharkhand are demanding compensation from the central government. This will reduce our share of central taxes, which will impact the state's economy," he said, hoping that states will receive a higher share as a result of the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.
Jharkhand Aiming Rs 10 Lakh Crore Economy By 2029-30
According to the Jharkhand Economic Survey 2024-25, between 2021-22 and 2023-24, the state's gross state domestic product (GSDP) grew at an average annual rate of 7.7 percent at constant prices (2011-12) and 10.7% at current prices.
Per capita income at constant prices increased from Rs 57,172 in 2021-22 to Rs 65,062 in 2023-24, and per capita income at current prices increased from Rs 88,500 in 2021-22 to Rs 1,05,274 in 2023-24. Despite an increase in per capita income, Jharkhand lags behind other states.
According to the Jharkhand State Finance Commission report, Sikkim has the highest per capita income at current prices for 2022-23, while Bihar has the lowest.
