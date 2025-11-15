ETV Bharat / state

25 Years Of Jharkhand: State Sees Economic Growth, But Challenges Remain

By Bhuvan Kishore Jha

Ranchi: Jharkhand is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Saturday (November 15). Over the last two decades, the state has witnessed unprecedented economic progress, yet poverty, unemployment and lack of basic amenities continue to be major challenges.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, renowned economist and member of the State Finance Commission, Harishwar Dayal, explained in detail Jharkhand's economic journey, while highlighting the hindrances that came along in these past 25 years.

Dayal believes Jharkhand inherited many structural challenges but said the state has shown steady improvement in areas such as per capita income, poverty reduction and budget size. "The state inherited backwardness during its inception. Even today, it ranks among the lowest in per capita income. Looking back at the past 25 years, we have seen remarkable progress. Our economic situation has improved, and for several years, the state's growth rate remained close to the national average. At one point, our growth rate surpassed many. Our state is making steady progress in all sectors. Especially whether it's per capita income, growth rate, poverty alleviation, or our budget size, it's growing rapidly," he pointed out.

When asked about initiatives like Maiyaan Samman Yojana, Dayal said the programme has empowered women, enabling them to start small home-based businesses. He also highlighted the role of self-help groups (SHGs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), along with the introduction of advanced agricultural practices like drip irrigation, which has boosted vegetable and fruit production, allowing the state to even export produce to other states.

Replying to a question about the faster development of two other states - Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, compared to Jharkhand, the senior economist said, "Uttarakhand has always been a developed state. It is even more developed than Uttar Pradesh. As for Chhattisgarh, sometimes we outperform them, sometimes we lag behind. In short, we are not lagging behind Chhattisgarh by much."