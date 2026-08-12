Rajasthan: Woman Dies After Delivering Twins At Kota Hospital; Authorities Refute Drug Reaction Rumours
The deceased woman, named Kareena, residing at Kaithoon, was admitted to the JK Lon Hospital on August 10.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 3:59 AM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 4:49 AM IST
Kota: A 25-year-old woman succumbed to postpartum complications early Tuesday at JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota after giving birth to twin babies by C-section surgery, according to hospital sources.
This has come in the wake of worries about maternal fatalities in the area despite denials by hospital authorities about the deterioration of another patient due to adverse medications. The deceased woman, named Kareena, residing at Kaithoon, was admitted to the JK Lon Hospital on August 10.
She had twins and was a hypertensive woman. She was operated by C-section surgery around 6:00 pm on Monday and delivered a boy and a girl. "The patient remained stable in the post-operative ward for almost 10 hours. But somewhere around 3 am on Tuesday, a sudden rise in blood pressure led to vomiting and convulsions. She died in just about 10 minutes despite prompt treatment measures," Dr Sharma added that it was the lady's second twin pregnancy after a short gap, and she did not have many antenatal visits.
While panic arose at the hospital over allegations by the relatives of yet another patient, Keksha from the Bundi district, that her condition deteriorated due to an intravenous injection, leading to shivering,
Dr Sharma categorically ruled out any talk of adverse drug reaction and poor quality medicines, clarifying that just one patient shivered owing to standard medicines (Avil and Dexona) administered to her.
"The drug control officials have stated that this batch was tested and found to be safe. In excess of 180 others were administered the same drugs and intravenous fluids without any problems," he said, warning against drawing links between unrelated incidents.
Another maternal death was reported on Monday when Gangotri Saini, a resident of Kheda Rampur, died after giving birth, necessitating an autopsy by a medical panel. Another young woman, aged 27 and named Rubina, was also reported to have died in the New Hospital of Government Medical College.