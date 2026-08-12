ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Woman Dies After Delivering Twins At Kota Hospital; Authorities Refute Drug Reaction Rumours

Kota: A 25-year-old woman succumbed to postpartum complications early Tuesday at JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota after giving birth to twin babies by C-section surgery, according to hospital sources.

This has come in the wake of worries about maternal fatalities in the area despite denials by hospital authorities about the deterioration of another patient due to adverse medications. The deceased woman, named Kareena, residing at Kaithoon, was admitted to the JK Lon Hospital on August 10.

She had twins and was a hypertensive woman. She was operated by C-section surgery around 6:00 pm on Monday and delivered a boy and a girl. "The patient remained stable in the post-operative ward for almost 10 hours. But somewhere around 3 am on Tuesday, a sudden rise in blood pressure led to vomiting and convulsions. She died in just about 10 minutes despite prompt treatment measures," Dr Sharma added that it was the lady's second twin pregnancy after a short gap, and she did not have many antenatal visits.