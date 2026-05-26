ETV Bharat / state

25-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From 'Tsunami' Swing At Bihar Fair

Nalanda: A 25-year-old man died after falling from an amusement swing during the Rajgir Malmas Fair in Bihar's Nalanda on Tuesday.

The incident took place while the man was riding the “Tsunami” swing. According to reports, the safety belt of the ride came loose mid-air and he lost balance and fell. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The man was critically injured and was rushed to Rajgir Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. After initial medical care, he was referred to VIMS Pawapuri. Later, doctors referred him to Patna for advanced treatment. However, he died on the way to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Aman Kumar, 25, son of Bipin Kumar, a resident of Mikku village under Nardiganj police station limits in Nawada district.

According to family members, Aman had come to the Malmas Fair with his family. His cousin Prince was with him at the time of the incident.