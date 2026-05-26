25-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From 'Tsunami' Swing At Bihar Fair
According to reports, the safety belt of the ride came loose mid-air and he lost balance and fell.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Nalanda: A 25-year-old man died after falling from an amusement swing during the Rajgir Malmas Fair in Bihar's Nalanda on Tuesday.
The incident took place while the man was riding the “Tsunami” swing. According to reports, the safety belt of the ride came loose mid-air and he lost balance and fell. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The man was critically injured and was rushed to Rajgir Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. After initial medical care, he was referred to VIMS Pawapuri. Later, doctors referred him to Patna for advanced treatment. However, he died on the way to the hospital.
The deceased has been identified as Aman Kumar, 25, son of Bipin Kumar, a resident of Mikku village under Nardiganj police station limits in Nawada district.
According to family members, Aman had come to the Malmas Fair with his family. His cousin Prince was with him at the time of the incident.
Recounting the tragic incident, Prince said, “We decided to go on the Tsunami ride together while visiting the fair. After buying tickets, we got on the ride. As soon as it started, Aman suddenly lost balance and his safety belt came loose and he fell.”
Rajgir DSP Sanjeet Kumar Gupta said the injured man died while being taken to Patna for treatment. Police have seized the Tsunami ride and called in a forensic team to investigate the matter. As a precautionary measure, authorities have also shut down all other major rides operating at the fair.
DSP Gupta said, “Action has been taken against the ride operator under relevant sections of law. The ride has been seized, and all other rides have been suspended from operation from a safety point of view.”
Authorities are now investigating whether negligence or mechanical failure led to the fatal accident.
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