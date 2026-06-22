ETV Bharat / state

25-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death Over Old Rivalry In Chhattisgarh, Seven Detained

Korba: A 25-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly over an old rivalry in Kotwali police station area in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Sunday night. Police said seven people, including two prime accused, have been taken into custody.

The man, Ravi Yadav, a resident of Ramsagar Para, was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants and he succumbed to his death at the spot.

According to the police, the incident was a fallout of a dispute that broke out around 8 to 10 days ago. Armed with sticks and clubs, the group arrived at Ramsagar Para on Sunday evening and launched a fierce attack on the victim. A crowd gathered at the scene as the group assaulted the youth. After this, the accused fled from Darri Road towards Power House Road, brandishing their sticks.

Following the incident, the deceased's family members and local residents gathered in large numbers outside the Kotwali police station to protest.