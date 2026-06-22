25-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death Over Old Rivalry In Chhattisgarh, Seven Detained
Protesting against the incident, family members of the deceased and locals staged a protest outside Kotwali police station, reports ETV Bharat's Rajkumar Shah.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Korba: A 25-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly over an old rivalry in Kotwali police station area in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Sunday night. Police said seven people, including two prime accused, have been taken into custody.
The man, Ravi Yadav, a resident of Ramsagar Para, was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants and he succumbed to his death at the spot.
According to the police, the incident was a fallout of a dispute that broke out around 8 to 10 days ago. Armed with sticks and clubs, the group arrived at Ramsagar Para on Sunday evening and launched a fierce attack on the victim. A crowd gathered at the scene as the group assaulted the youth. After this, the accused fled from Darri Road towards Power House Road, brandishing their sticks.
Following the incident, the deceased's family members and local residents gathered in large numbers outside the Kotwali police station to protest.
Additional SP Lakhan Patle said the incident occurred at around 10 pm on Sunday. A total of seven people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident and the prime accused, Harshit Gangwani and Mahendra Gangwani, are being interrogated, Patle said. Further investigations are underway, he added.
Locals said the victim had no connection with the dispute. The miscreants had arrived to target a different man, but the person who ended up getting beaten was merely attempting to intervene during the altercation, they said.
Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the area following the incident. Residents alleged that the audacity of local goons is growing due to police's negligence. They complained that incidents of lynching, feuds, hooliganism and stabbings were common in the Ramsagar Para, Motisagar Para, and Sitamani areas under the Kotwali station area. Senior police officials are closely monitoring the situation.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Tiwari visited the Kotwali police station and the crime scene and a heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation.
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