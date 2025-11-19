ETV Bharat / state

25 Pc Concession In Fares For Differently-Abled Commuters In Mumbai Metro From Nov 23

A glimpse of the trains of the upcoming Mumbai Metro 3 2B ahead of its inauguration in Mumbai, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. ( IANS )

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro operator on Tuesday announced a 25 per cent concession in fares for differently-abled passengers from November 23.

In a statement, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) said the company is committed to ensuring an accessible and inclusive transit system for all commuters, including persons with disabilities (PwDs). The statement said technical integration in the ticketing system for implementing the fare concession is in its final phase and progressing as planned.

"The 25 per cent concession announced earlier for differently-abled commuters is currently in the final testing phase. The technical integration work is progressing as planned and is expected to be completed soon," it said.

Once the final testing concludes, the 25 per cent concession will be activated from November 23, according to MMRC. Deepak Kaitike, a journalist-activist who has been demanding a 50 per cent concession for PwDs in the underground metro (Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai to Aarey JVLR in suburbs), however, slammed MMRCL for the delay in implementing the decision.