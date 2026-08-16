25 Atal Canteens, Serving Rs 5 Meals, Inaugurated Across Delhi On Vaypayee's Death Anniversary
Long queues, crowded counters at the canteens as people bought Rs 5 coupons and sat down to eat inside the dining areas. Reports Hari Kishor.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, joined by former Vice‑President M. Venkaiah Naidu, on Sunday inaugurated 25 new Atal Canteens across the city by remote control, bringing the total number of operational outlets in the national capital to 100.
The openings coincided with the death anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The canteens, many located outside major hospitals such as AIIMS and LNJP and in densely populated informal settlements in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri, offer a full meal including dal, rice, four rotis, a vegetable and pickle for a nominal Rs 5.
Each outlet prepares food for up to 1,000 people and serves twice daily, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Gupta said the city government established and made the 100 canteens operational within seven to eight months, aiming to feed roughly 1 lakh needy residents every day.
"Under the Antyodaya principle, we will provide hygienic, wholesome food to 3.65 crore people in one year," she said, outlining the scheme’s scale and ambition.
श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की जयंती पर 25 दिसंबर 2025 को लिया गया 100 अटल कैंटीन का संकल्प आज उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर पूर्ण हुआ। माननीय पूर्व उपराष्ट्रपति श्री @MVenkaiahNaidu जी ने तिमारपुर से 25 नई अटल कैंटीन का उद्घाटन कर उन्हें दिल्लीवासियों की सेवा में समर्पित किया।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) August 16, 2026
आज से इन… pic.twitter.com/PjvfQFHMub
At the Safdarjung and AIIMS sites, the atmosphere was busy but orderly. ETV Bharat team that visited the canteens saw long queues and crowded token counters as people bought Rs 5 coupons and sat down to eat inside the dining areas.
"I heard good things about the food and came to try it," said Zahir Ahmed, standing in line for the first time. Regular visitors, including Harishankar and Atiq Rai, described the initiative as a boon for daily wagers, slum dwellers and patient relatives who often struggle to find affordable meals.
"Getting a delicious, filling meal for just Rs 5 is nothing short of a blessing," they said. Not all reactions were uniformly positive. Hansraj, another visitor, praised the taste but said the portion size and quality had dipped compared with the early days of the scheme.
Officials acknowledged teething problems but pointed to the broader benefit of dignity that comes with a small fee. "The Rs 5 charge preserves the self‑respect of visitors while ensuring nutritious food is widely accessible," Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said at the inauguration.
Education Minister Ashish Sood linked the canteens to broader development goals.
"The journey towards a developed India does not merely traverse highways and expressways; it begins in the streets of Delhi. That dream will be realized only when India’s poor prosper,” he said.
The 25 new outlets added on Sunday include locations across the city: AIIMS Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital, SRS Colony (Tikri Khurd and Holambi Khurd), Munshi Ram JJ Cluster (Mukherjee Nagar/Timarpur), Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station (Timarpur), Adrak Market Shed (Azadpur Mandi), Kishal Bhawan (APMC Park), Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony, Sardar Colony and Sector‑16 Rohini, among others.
Launched on December 25, 2025, on what would have been Vajpayee’s 101st birth anniversary, the Atal Canteen initiative is a high‑profile element of the city government’s social welfare agenda.
The program targets daily wagers, construction workers, patient families and other vulnerable groups who rely on inexpensive, sanitary meals.
As the scheme expands, officials will face the task of maintaining consistent food quality and supply while scaling operations to meet heavy demand. For many residents who lined up on Sunday, the canteens offered immediate relief and a rare moment of comfort: a hot, nutritious meal served with dignity for the price of a single cup of tea.
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