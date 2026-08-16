ETV Bharat / state

25 Atal Canteens, Serving Rs 5 Meals, Inaugurated Across Delhi On Vaypayee's Death Anniversary

A view from one of the Atal Canteens inaugurated on Sunday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, joined by former Vice‑President M. Venkaiah Naidu, on Sunday inaugurated 25 new Atal Canteens across the city by remote control, bringing the total number of operational outlets in the national capital to 100.

The openings coincided with the death anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The canteens, many located outside major hospitals such as AIIMS and LNJP and in densely populated informal settlements in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri, offer a full meal including dal, rice, four rotis, a vegetable and pickle for a nominal Rs 5.

Each outlet prepares food for up to 1,000 people and serves twice daily, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Gupta said the city government established and made the 100 canteens operational within seven to eight months, aiming to feed roughly 1 lakh needy residents every day.

25 Atal Canteens, Serving Rs 5 Meals, Inaugurated Across Delhi On Vaypayee's Death Anniversary (ETV Bharat)

"Under the Antyodaya principle, we will provide hygienic, wholesome food to 3.65 crore people in one year," she said, outlining the scheme’s scale and ambition.

At the Safdarjung and AIIMS sites, the atmosphere was busy but orderly. ETV Bharat team that visited the canteens saw long queues and crowded token counters as people bought Rs 5 coupons and sat down to eat inside the dining areas.