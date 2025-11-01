25 Injured As UP Roadways Bus Hits Tree In Bharatpur
Police said the bus with 60 passengers was going from Agra to Jaipur when the driver lost control due to overspeeding. 11 people are critical.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST
Bharatpur: At least 25 passengers sustained injuries, of whom 11 are critical, when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus plying from Agra to Jaipur in Rajasthan lost control and hit a tree on the highway near Talaiya Baba near Banchharen village of Bharatpur in the afternoon on Saturday.
Police said the bus was carrying 60 passengers. Assistant sub-inspector Mahesh Chand of the Kherli Mod police station said the bus was overspeeding and the driver suddenly lost control, causing it to hit the tree. The front portion of the bus was completely damaged due to the severe impact, and passengers were thrown from their seats.
"All seats in the bus were occupied, and some passengers were even standing. The driver and conductor were also injured in the accident. Preliminary investigations indicate the driver lost control of the bus due to high speed, which led to the accident. After getting the information, the Kherli Mod police reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers with the help of residents," Chand said.
He further said the injured passengers were immediately taken to the government hospital in Mahua. After first aid, 11 seriously injured passengers were referred to Jaipur as their condition was critical, while the rest were discharged. Police towed the bus away to restore traffic movement on the highway. Family members of the injured have been informed, and a probe has been launched, he added.
