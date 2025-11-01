ETV Bharat / state

25 Injured As UP Roadways Bus Hits Tree In Bharatpur

The damaged front portion of the bus following the collision. ( ETV Bharat )

Bharatpur: At least 25 passengers sustained injuries, of whom 11 are critical, when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus plying from Agra to Jaipur in Rajasthan lost control and hit a tree on the highway near Talaiya Baba near Banchharen village of Bharatpur in the afternoon on Saturday. Police said the bus was carrying 60 passengers. Assistant sub-inspector Mahesh Chand of the Kherli Mod police station said the bus was overspeeding and the driver suddenly lost control, causing it to hit the tree. The front portion of the bus was completely damaged due to the severe impact, and passengers were thrown from their seats.