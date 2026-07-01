ETV Bharat / state

25 Injured After Passenger Bus Overturns In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam

Budgam: At least 25 people were injured after a Tata passenger bus met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday.

The accident took place in the Kaunar area near Nasrullah Pura in the central Kashmir district. It is understood that the bus was on its way from Beerwah towards district Budgam when it met with an accident at Kaunar on the way. The cause of the accident was not immediately known. The identity of the injured passengers was also not known at the time this report was filed.

Locals were the first responders to the accident. Immediately after the incident, the locals of Nasrullah Pura reached the accident site and started a rescue operation. They played a major role in removing the injured passengers from the bus. Later, emergency rescue teams also reached the spot.