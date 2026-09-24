ETV Bharat / state

24K Police, Tight Security With Traffic Diversions Put In Place For Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai

Mumbai police, the BMC, Railways and Mumbai Metro services, all gear up for Anant Chaturdashi, the immersion day when Ganesh idols will be immersed across the beaches in Mumbai and its surrounding areas ( Etv Bharat )

Mumbai: Mumbai Police brace for the final day of the Ganesh festival in preparation for the immersion of deities on Friday, Anant Chaturdashi.

Mumbai police have announced strict security measures as lakhs of devotees are expected to accompany various deities. Tight security measures with traffic restrictions will be enforced to ensure proper law and order.

Over 24,000 police will be deployed under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) and the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Greater Mumbai.

According to Mumbai Police, the deployment for immersion security includes six Joint Commissioners of Police, nine Additional Commissioners of Police, 38 Deputy Commissioners of Police, and 66 Assistant Commissioners of Police, alongside 3,213 police officers and 18,940 police personnel.

Moreover, 1,050 police trainees have been deployed. Apart from these police personnel, special units have been stationed at key and sensitive locations, which include the Rapid Action Force (RPF), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Force One, Quick Response Team (QRT), Law and Order Squad, Riot Control Squad, Delta Squad, Combat Squad, and Anti-Drone Squad. Various special squads, comprising 3,213 police officers, 18,940 police personnel, and 1,050 police trainees, will be deployed at Mumbai's major immersion sites and sensitive areas.

Home Guards will also be utilised for security arrangements.

CCTV cameras and drones

Given the expected heavy crowds in Mumbai on the day of immersion, additional police reinforcements have been deployed at sensitive locations. Arrangements have been made to monitor crowds through these special units and to ensure an immediate response to any untoward incidents. The Mumbai Police have prepared to deploy AI technology, CCTV surveillance, drones, and special security squads as part of the security arrangements.

Special focus on Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar, Mahim, Juhu, Versova, Malad, and Powai—large crowds are expected at various immersion sites, including Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar Chowpatty, Mahim, Juhu Chowpatty, Versova Jetty, Malad Jetty, and Powai Lake, on the day of immersion. Consequently, special police security arrangements will be in place at these locations.

Since a large number of Ganesh idols are brought to Girgaon Chowpatty for immersion, special planning has always been implemented there. Mumbai Police will also Artificial Intelligence technology-enabled security procedures for security at Girgaon Chowpatty and Juhu beach.

Police personnel, traffic police, and various security squads will work in coordination to ensure that citizens face no inconvenience at immersion sites, that crowds are managed effectively, and that the immersion process is conducted safely.

Special Railway Services