24K Police, Tight Security With Traffic Diversions Put In Place For Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai
Mumbai Metro Aqualine services will run through the night on Anant Chaturdashi for devotees returning after the immersions.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai Police brace for the final day of the Ganesh festival in preparation for the immersion of deities on Friday, Anant Chaturdashi.
Mumbai police have announced strict security measures as lakhs of devotees are expected to accompany various deities. Tight security measures with traffic restrictions will be enforced to ensure proper law and order.
Over 24,000 police will be deployed under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) and the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Greater Mumbai.
According to Mumbai Police, the deployment for immersion security includes six Joint Commissioners of Police, nine Additional Commissioners of Police, 38 Deputy Commissioners of Police, and 66 Assistant Commissioners of Police, alongside 3,213 police officers and 18,940 police personnel.
नशील भागांत तैनात राहणार आहेत. Conclusion:
🔸In view of the #AnantChaturdashi celebrations on 25 September 2026 across Mumbai City and its suburbs, extensive police bandobast has been deployed to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.— मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 23, 2026
Mumbaikars are requested to cooperate with police personnel, remain alert in… pic.twitter.com/hiunUWWAzD
Moreover, 1,050 police trainees have been deployed. Apart from these police personnel, special units have been stationed at key and sensitive locations, which include the Rapid Action Force (RPF), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Force One, Quick Response Team (QRT), Law and Order Squad, Riot Control Squad, Delta Squad, Combat Squad, and Anti-Drone Squad. Various special squads, comprising 3,213 police officers, 18,940 police personnel, and 1,050 police trainees, will be deployed at Mumbai's major immersion sites and sensitive areas.
Home Guards will also be utilised for security arrangements.
CCTV cameras and drones
Given the expected heavy crowds in Mumbai on the day of immersion, additional police reinforcements have been deployed at sensitive locations. Arrangements have been made to monitor crowds through these special units and to ensure an immediate response to any untoward incidents. The Mumbai Police have prepared to deploy AI technology, CCTV surveillance, drones, and special security squads as part of the security arrangements.
Special focus on Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar, Mahim, Juhu, Versova, Malad, and Powai—large crowds are expected at various immersion sites, including Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar Chowpatty, Mahim, Juhu Chowpatty, Versova Jetty, Malad Jetty, and Powai Lake, on the day of immersion. Consequently, special police security arrangements will be in place at these locations.
Since a large number of Ganesh idols are brought to Girgaon Chowpatty for immersion, special planning has always been implemented there. Mumbai Police will also Artificial Intelligence technology-enabled security procedures for security at Girgaon Chowpatty and Juhu beach.
Police personnel, traffic police, and various security squads will work in coordination to ensure that citizens face no inconvenience at immersion sites, that crowds are managed effectively, and that the immersion process is conducted safely.
Special Railway Services
Coordination has been established with the railway administration to ensure that devotees and citizens arriving for the immersion do not face inconvenience. Central Railway has planned to operate 22 special suburban local trains between September 23 and 25. This includes 18 special local trains on the CSMT-Kalyan and CSMT-Thane routes, and 4 special local trains on the CSMT-Panvel route for Anant Chaturdashi.
Metro Services
Mumbai Metro 3, Aqualine services will run all through the night on September 25, to allow devotees returning from immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty. The Colaba to Aarey JVLR line is rather popular as it provides an alternate mode of transport from South Mumbai to suburbs.
Major traffic restrictions
It is pertinent for citizens to note that 84 roads will remain closed, one-way traffic on 20 routes. The traffic police have planned to close 84 roads and implement one-way traffic on 20 routes on the day of immersion. Additionally, certain routes will be reserved exclusively for immersion processions, and restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles will be enforced in some areas. Traffic restrictions will remain in effect on various routes in South and Central Mumbai from 12:00 PM on September 25 to 6:00 AM on September 26.
The traffic police have announced that approximately 3,500 traffic police personnel, 250 officers, and 7,000 volunteers will be deployed to manage traffic arrangements. A total of 51 watchtowers have been erected across the city, with 17 of them located in the Girgaon area.
The traffic police have advised motorists travelling between North and South Mumbai to use the Coastal Road, also known as Dharmveer Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg, instead of arterial roads within the city to avoid traffic snarls.
"Due to coastal road construction, SWD Drainage outfall work will be carried out on the Southbound carriageway of Marine Drive (between Taraporewala Aquarium and Islam Gymkhana) for the next 5 months," Mumbai Traffic Police said on X.
Commuters taking the South-bound NS Road route will be diverted to the service road parallel to the gymkhanas. The traffic police have advised against bringing vehicles to NS Road (Marine Drive) to avoid traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement. Motorists have been asked to take the Maharashi Karve road to travel to Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Nariman Point, and Churchgate in South Mumbai.
The alternate routes are as follows
- Kemps Corner, Nana Chowk, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction, Godrej Junction, and further move ahead to their desired destination.
- Peddar Road, RTI Junction, Cecil Junction, Sukh Sagar Junction, (left turn) Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction.
- Walkeshwar, Bandstand, Wilson College, Vinoli Chowpatty, (left turn) Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction.
Appeal to report suspicious objects
The Mumbai Police have urged citizens to maintain composure and cooperate with the police during the immersion processions. The police have clarified that if any unclaimed or suspicious objects are found in crowded areas, they should not be handled; instead, the police should be informed immediately.
Mumbai Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police during the immersion processions, exercise caution in crowded areas, and contact the police helpline numbers 100 or 112 in the event of any emergency.
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