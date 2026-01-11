ETV Bharat / state

‘2,484 Firefighters, 323 Fire Engines’: How Delhi Fire Service Beats Clock To Reach Emergencies In Under One Minute

New Delhi: Fire engine staff often come in the line of criticism after every fire incident for arriving late. However, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has created a different image among the people due to its speed, discipline, and constant readiness.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, the Station Officer at Connaught Place Fire Station, Nitin said the department ensures quick response to emergencies around the clock, making it a vital part of the city’s safety system. “Firefighters work 24-hour shifts, followed by a day off. Officers work 72-hour shifts, and during major events, additional fire tenders are deployed in sensitive areas to prevent any lapses,” he said.

Nitin said that with modern equipment, trained personnel, and a clear command system, the DFS is prepared for every situation. He claimed that during the day, fire tenders leave the station within one minute of receiving a call, while at night, this time may extend to two minutes, as the personnel are resting.

“As soon as the alarm sounds, all personnel become immediately alert. The firefighters ran to the fire tender, and the fire engine departed within 45 seconds,” he said.