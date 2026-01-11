‘2,484 Firefighters, 323 Fire Engines’: How Delhi Fire Service Beats Clock To Reach Emergencies In Under One Minute
Delhi Fire Service operates 24/7 with 2,484 firefighters and 323 fire tenders, ensuring rapid response.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Fire engine staff often come in the line of criticism after every fire incident for arriving late. However, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has created a different image among the people due to its speed, discipline, and constant readiness.
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, the Station Officer at Connaught Place Fire Station, Nitin said the department ensures quick response to emergencies around the clock, making it a vital part of the city’s safety system. “Firefighters work 24-hour shifts, followed by a day off. Officers work 72-hour shifts, and during major events, additional fire tenders are deployed in sensitive areas to prevent any lapses,” he said.
Nitin said that with modern equipment, trained personnel, and a clear command system, the DFS is prepared for every situation. He claimed that during the day, fire tenders leave the station within one minute of receiving a call, while at night, this time may extend to two minutes, as the personnel are resting.
“As soon as the alarm sounds, all personnel become immediately alert. The firefighters ran to the fire tender, and the fire engine departed within 45 seconds,” he said.
‘Dispatch fire tenders per severity’
The Station Officer explained that fire tenders are dispatched according to the severity of the fire. “For small fires, one vehicle is sent, while for larger incidents, more than one fire tender is dispatched to the scene,” Nitin said.
“A fire tender typically has 4 to 6 firefighters. For fires in multi-story buildings, fire tenders with hydraulic platforms are dispatched, which carry 2 to 3 trained personnel,” he said.
‘Delhi has a total of 323 fire tenders’
Regarding the current capacity of the Delhi Fire Service, the capital city of Delhi has a total of 66 fire stations, where 2,484 firefighters are deployed.
In addition, there are Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) at 24 locations and a total of 323 fire tenders. “This entire system is crucial for a large metropolitan city like Delhi, especially when thousands of people gather in clubs, hotels, and restaurants to celebrate the New Year,” Nitin said.
Key Facts
- Delhi has 66 fire stations with a total of 2,484 firefighters deployed 24/7.
- The city is equipped with 323 fire tenders and Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) at 24 locations.
- Fire tenders are dispatched within 1 minute during the day and within 2 minutes at night after receiving a call.
- Each fire tender typically carries 4 to 6 firefighters, while vehicles with hydraulic platforms have 2 to 3 firefighters.
- Firefighters work 24-hour shifts followed by a day off, while officers may work shifts lasting up to 72 hours.
Also Read