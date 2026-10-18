2,400 Alipurduar Tea Workers In Jeopardy As Estate Manager Leaves Before Paying Bonus
Around 400 workers and staff of the Bharnobari Tea Estate protested the extension of the payment date twice, while permanent workers received it on time.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Alipurduar: Amid the Durga Puja festivities, about 2,400 tea garden workers in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal are in jeopardy, as the manager has left the estate suddenly without paying the bonus.
They alleged that while permanent workers of the Bharnobari Tea Estate have been paid bonuses on the scheduled date, temporary workers were left empty-handed. Despite promises to settle the dues, the manager has since abandoned the estate, leaving the workers and staff in a state of extreme uncertainty.
Seething with anger over the management's conduct, approximately 2,400 employees are concerned about their livelihoods and future.
Around 400 workers and staff of the Bharnobari Tea Estate have already staged a protest at the Hasimara police outpost. According to them, the management initially promised to pay the bonuses on October 5, but later pushed the date to October 9, which the workers accepted.
Subsequently, they were informed that the bonuses would be paid on October 13. While permanent workers received their payments that day, the temporary workers, staff, and sub-staff did not.
The workers said they were assured the outstanding bonuses would be settled by October 17. They waited, relying on this promise, only to discover that the manager had left the estate before the appointed date. Now they are clueless about whom to approach to claim their unpaid bonuses.
On top of that, many are facing severe hardship after having counted on these funds to cover puja shopping, household expenses, and other family needs.
Ashram Sharma, a tea garden employee, said that while permanent workers received their bonuses on the promised day, temporary workers, staff, and sub-staff did not. "We were then promised the bonus on October 17. But the manager left the estate before the bonuses could be paid, leaving us helpless during the puja season," he added.
The incident adds a new dimension to the ongoing unrest among tea garden workers in the Dooars region over the payment of bonuses. Protests have already erupted in several other tea estates, including in Bagrakote, Kilkote, Dhumchipara, Gergenda, Birpara, Tulsipara, and Huntapara, prompting political leaders' intervention to manage the situation.
Although bonuses have been paid in most tea estates across the Dooars, the fact that payments remain outstanding in a few has fueled growing resentment among the workers.
Administrative sources said managers from five tea gardens have already been arrested in connection with the non-payment of bonuses — an action taken following a stern warning from the state minister Bishal Lama. It is against this backdrop that the departure of the Bharnobari manager has come to light. Some workers are now questioning whether the manager fled the estate to avoid arrest for failing to pay the bonuses.
However, there has been no clear statement from the authorities regarding why the manager left the estate suddenly. The Varnabari tea estate falls within the assembly constituency of Lama, and workers allege that the management has shirked its responsibilities by failing to pay the bonuses they are rightfully owed.
Lama has asserted that no one will be spared in this matter, emphasising that those responsible for depriving workers of their dues will face consequences.
"Acting on the Chief Minister's directive, all ministers, Members of Parliament, and Members of the Legislative Assembly visited the Samsing Tea Estate to facilitate the distribution of bonuses. No previous government stood by the tea garden workers. But our government stands firmly with them," he added.
However, beyond these political assurances, the primary concern for the workers remains. During the festive season, these additional funds represent more than just extra income. For many families, they are a vital resource for purchasing new clothes and food, covering medical expenses, and meeting essential household needs.
The repeated postponement of the scheduled payment dates, coupled with reports that the manager has fled, has only heightened their anxiety. With no clear communication from the management, the uncertainty continues to grow.
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