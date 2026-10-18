ETV Bharat / state

2,400 Alipurduar Tea Workers In Jeopardy As Estate Manager Leaves Before Paying Bonus

Alipurduar: Amid the Durga Puja festivities, about 2,400 tea garden workers in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal are in jeopardy, as the manager has left the estate suddenly without paying the bonus.

They alleged that while permanent workers of the Bharnobari Tea Estate have been paid bonuses on the scheduled date, temporary workers were left empty-handed. Despite promises to settle the dues, the manager has since abandoned the estate, leaving the workers and staff in a state of extreme uncertainty.

Seething with anger over the management's conduct, approximately 2,400 employees are concerned about their livelihoods and future.

Around 400 workers and staff of the Bharnobari Tea Estate have already staged a protest at the Hasimara police outpost. According to them, the management initially promised to pay the bonuses on October 5, but later pushed the date to October 9, which the workers accepted.

Subsequently, they were informed that the bonuses would be paid on October 13. While permanent workers received their payments that day, the temporary workers, staff, and sub-staff did not.

The workers said they were assured the outstanding bonuses would be settled by October 17. They waited, relying on this promise, only to discover that the manager had left the estate before the appointed date. Now they are clueless about whom to approach to claim their unpaid bonuses.

During the festive season, these additional funds represent more than just extra income. (ETV Bharat)

On top of that, many are facing severe hardship after having counted on these funds to cover puja shopping, household expenses, and other family needs.

Ashram Sharma, a tea garden employee, said that while permanent workers received their bonuses on the promised day, temporary workers, staff, and sub-staff did not. "We were then promised the bonus on October 17. But the manager left the estate before the bonuses could be paid, leaving us helpless during the puja season," he added.

The incident adds a new dimension to the ongoing unrest among tea garden workers in the Dooars region over the payment of bonuses. Protests have already erupted in several other tea estates, including in Bagrakote, Kilkote, Dhumchipara, Gergenda, Birpara, Tulsipara, and Huntapara, prompting political leaders' intervention to manage the situation.