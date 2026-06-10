ETV Bharat / state

24-Year-old Youth Dies In Police Custody In Bihar, Family Alleges Foul Play

Patna: In a case of custodial death, a 24-year-old youth was found hanging in a police station in Supaul district of Bihar on Wednesday. He allegedly hanged himself with a rope made out of a strip of cloth.

The incident occurred at the Jadia police station. The deceased has been identified as Bittu Kumar, son of Nandan Yadav from Koriapatti village. On Tuesday night, after he created a ruckus after consuming liquor, his family dialled 112 and handed him over to the police. Bihar has been a dry state since April 2016.

According to the police, he was then taken to the police station and placed in the lock-up. There, he allegedly committed suicide, reportedly due to mental stress from being held in custody.

Bittu's family learned of his death on Wednesday morning and rushed to the police station. His relatives rejected the claim that he took his own life and accused the police of beating him to death.

Bittu's cousin Ramesh Kumar said, "He was assaulted and killed in the police station. There were bruises on his body. There were also marks on his neck that indicated that he had been strangled. He was killed and the police tried to portray it as a suicide."

After the youth's death, his relatives, acquaintances, and villagers blocked State Highway-91 in front of the police station, then staged a protest.