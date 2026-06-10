24-Year-old Youth Dies In Police Custody In Bihar, Family Alleges Foul Play
Bihar youth dies in custody; police call it suicide, family alleges torture. Following this, a Judicial and an NHRC probe is underway.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 10, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Patna: In a case of custodial death, a 24-year-old youth was found hanging in a police station in Supaul district of Bihar on Wednesday. He allegedly hanged himself with a rope made out of a strip of cloth.
The incident occurred at the Jadia police station. The deceased has been identified as Bittu Kumar, son of Nandan Yadav from Koriapatti village. On Tuesday night, after he created a ruckus after consuming liquor, his family dialled 112 and handed him over to the police. Bihar has been a dry state since April 2016.
According to the police, he was then taken to the police station and placed in the lock-up. There, he allegedly committed suicide, reportedly due to mental stress from being held in custody.
Bittu's family learned of his death on Wednesday morning and rushed to the police station. His relatives rejected the claim that he took his own life and accused the police of beating him to death.
Bittu's cousin Ramesh Kumar said, "He was assaulted and killed in the police station. There were bruises on his body. There were also marks on his neck that indicated that he had been strangled. He was killed and the police tried to portray it as a suicide."
After the youth's death, his relatives, acquaintances, and villagers blocked State Highway-91 in front of the police station, then staged a protest.
Addressing the situation, Kosi range deputy inspector general (DIG) Kumar Ashish told ETV Bharat that the Jadia station house officer (SHO) and officer on duty were present at the time of the incident.
"The deceased used to suspect his wife of having an affair, used to drink and cause a nuisance. He was under the influence of liquor and was quarrelling with his wife on Tuesday night. His father called the police and handed him over around midnight," Ashish said.
The DIG added that Bittu was brought to the police station and later placed in the lockup after creating a ruckus. The next morning, police personnel took him to the washroom and then returned him to the lockup, where he committed suicide at around 7.30 am.
"The deceased tore off the side of a blanket and hanged himself from the grill of the lockup. He was not beaten up and we are sure that it is a suicide. However, there is negligence on the part of the police personnel present at that time, due to which he was able to commit suicide. They did not keep a watch on him," Ashish said.
Following the death, senior police officers rushed to Jaida. Bittu's body has been sent for a postmortem. It will be conducted under the supervision of a medical board. A judicial enquiry will be conducted into the incident and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will be informed about the custodial death.
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