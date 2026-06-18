24-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Chhattisgarh Resort; Friends Flee Before Dawn, Police Probe Suspicious Death
The incident took place at the Wisley Wood Resort in Mangatta village, where the woman had arrived with a group of friends for an outing.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Rajnandgaon: A 24-year-old woman from Bhilai was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a private resort in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district. Police launched an investigation after the people who had accompanied her reportedly fled the premises before dawn.
The incident took place at the Wisley Wood Resort in Mangatta village, where the woman had arrived with a group of friends for an outing. According to police, the woman was found unconscious inside the resort's bathroom on Thursday morning. At around 8 AM resort staff became aware of the situation and immediately rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Police believe that had she been taken to the hospital earlier, her life might have been saved. Efforts are now underway to identify and trace the individuals who fled the resort.
Following the incident, police reached the resort and began questioning the management, employees, and other persons connected with the case. They are also examining guest records, CCTV footage, and other technical evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events.
Additional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore said the case is being treated as a suspicious death and that the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem examination.
"The investigation has begun and the body has been sent for post-mortem. The deceased was a resident of Bhilai, and her family has been informed about the incident. The cause of death will become clear once the post-mortem report is received," Rathore said.
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