ETV Bharat / state

24-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Chhattisgarh Resort; Friends Flee Before Dawn, Police Probe Suspicious Death

Rajnandgaon: A 24-year-old woman from Bhilai was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a private resort in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district. Police launched an investigation after the people who had accompanied her reportedly fled the premises before dawn.

The incident took place at the Wisley Wood Resort in Mangatta village, where the woman had arrived with a group of friends for an outing. According to police, the woman was found unconscious inside the resort's bathroom on Thursday morning. At around 8 AM resort staff became aware of the situation and immediately rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police believe that had she been taken to the hospital earlier, her life might have been saved. Efforts are now underway to identify and trace the individuals who fled the resort.