ETV Bharat / state

24-Year-Old Man Found With Fully Developed Uterus And Fallopian Tubes During Infertility Check

New Delhi: In a rare medical case, doctors have found a fully developed uterus, fallopian tubes and ovotestis inside the abdomen of a 24-year-old newly married man who sought treatment for infertility in New Delhi.

The patient, who had been living as a man and had no apparent female physical characteristics, was diagnosed with Persistent Müllerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS), an extremely rare congenital condition in which male patients retain female reproductive structures.

The case was treated at RG Hospital in Rajouri Garden, West Delhi, under the supervision of urologist and infertility specialist Dr Sushil Kharbanda.

According to Dr Kharbanda, the couple had been married for around two years and had been trying to have a child without success. Doctors initially conducted the necessary medical tests on the man's wife, whose reports were normal. The medical team then decided to examine the male partner.

During the physical examination, doctors found that both of the man's testicles were absent from their normal position in the scrotum.

A semen analysis showed azoospermia, meaning there were no sperm cells in the semen. His testosterone levels were within the normal range, although his follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinising hormone (LH) levels were slightly elevated, indicating impaired testicular function.

Doctors then conducted an ultrasound because the testicles could not be located in their normal position. The scan revealed an unusual structure in the lower abdomen. An MRI was subsequently performed to determine its nature. The MRI revealed a fully developed uterus, fallopian tubes and ovotestis inside the patient's abdomen.

Dr Kharbanda said the patient was sexually active and had typical male secondary sexual characteristics, including facial hair, a deep voice and a masculine physique. He weighed around 80 kg and showed no apparent feminine characteristics.

Chromosomal testing also showed that the patient had a 46, XY karyotype, which is typically associated with males. PMDS is a rare congenital disorder associated with the persistence of Müllerian structures in individuals with a 46,XY chromosome pattern.

During typical male fetal development, the testes produce anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH), which causes the Müllerian ducts - structures that can develop into the uterus and fallopian tubes - to regress.

In PMDS, this process is disrupted. The condition can occur because of problems involving the production of AMH or the body's ability to respond to the hormone. As a result, a person with a male chromosome pattern and male physical development may retain structures such as the uterus and fallopian tubes.