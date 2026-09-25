ETV Bharat / state

Youth Beaten To Death Near Popular Maggi Point In Jharkhand's Giridih

Giridih: A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death near the popular Maggi Point in Giridih district late Thursday night. The incident took place around 11 pm, after which the Muffasil police launched a search for those allegedly involved in the killing.

The deceased has been identified as Hrithik Yadav, also known as Baddy Yadav, a resident of Rajendra Nagar (Babhan Toli) under the Muffasil police station area. His father is a sub-inspector with the Jharkhand Police and is currently posted at Hazaribagh Jail.

According to Hrithik's friend Shubham Das, he, Hrithik and another friend, Raja Gupta, had travelled by car to Bandarkuppi on the Giridih-Dumri road around 10.30 pm. The area is known for a Maggi Point that remains open through the night and serves Maggi, coffee and tea.

Das alleged that Satish Yadav, a resident of Nawadih under the Pirtand police station area, arrived at the spot with around eight to 10 associates and suddenly attacked them.

He said the group allegedly began beating them with bamboo. Hrithik was severely beaten up, leading to his death. Das further alleged that the attackers took Hrithik's body and dumped it near Joda Pahadi.

Two other youths were also reportedly injured in the incident.