Youth Beaten To Death Near Popular Maggi Point In Jharkhand's Giridih
The 24-year-old victim's father is a sub-inspector with the Jharkhand Police
Published : September 25, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Giridih: A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death near the popular Maggi Point in Giridih district late Thursday night. The incident took place around 11 pm, after which the Muffasil police launched a search for those allegedly involved in the killing.
The deceased has been identified as Hrithik Yadav, also known as Baddy Yadav, a resident of Rajendra Nagar (Babhan Toli) under the Muffasil police station area. His father is a sub-inspector with the Jharkhand Police and is currently posted at Hazaribagh Jail.
According to Hrithik's friend Shubham Das, he, Hrithik and another friend, Raja Gupta, had travelled by car to Bandarkuppi on the Giridih-Dumri road around 10.30 pm. The area is known for a Maggi Point that remains open through the night and serves Maggi, coffee and tea.
Das alleged that Satish Yadav, a resident of Nawadih under the Pirtand police station area, arrived at the spot with around eight to 10 associates and suddenly attacked them.
He said the group allegedly began beating them with bamboo. Hrithik was severely beaten up, leading to his death. Das further alleged that the attackers took Hrithik's body and dumped it near Joda Pahadi.
Two other youths were also reportedly injured in the incident.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) city president Rocky Singh also reached Sadar Hospital after learning about the incident. Singh said the killing had shocked people in the area. He confirmed that Hrithik's father is a sub-inspector in the police and is currently posted at Hazaribagh Jail. He also said Hrithik was associated with the student wing.
A doctor at Sadar Hospital declared Hrithik dead. Singh said he had spoken to police officials regarding the incident and that a police team was conducting raids to trace those allegedly involved.
Muffasil police station in-charge Gyan Ranjan reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and arranged for the injured youths to be taken to hospital. Police launched raids to locate the accused.
Some people have reportedly been taken into custody in connection with the case.
City police station in-charge Shyam Kishore Mahto also reached Sadar Hospital and took details of the incident. He confirmed that Hrithik Yadav had been killed and said further police action was underway.
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