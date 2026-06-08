24-Year-Old Kerala Youth Drowns While Bathing In Chhattisgarh's Shivnath River
Following the tragedy, locals urged the authorities to take better safety measures and warning signs around the Shivnath River to prevent future accidents.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Durg: A 24-year-old man from Kerala drowned on Sunday while bathing alone in the Shivnath River in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, police said.
Ashin O.S., a native of Ernakulam in Kerala, worked as a waiter at the Indian Coffee House in Supela, Bhilai. He had gone to the river with friends to enjoy a day off but left the group and entered the water alone.
“Ashin knew how to swim but he misjudged the depth of the river and got caught in deep water. When we saw Ashin struggling, we immediately called emergency services via Dial 112,” according to his friends.
“Rescue teams arrived quickly and pulled Ashin from the river. They administered CPR on the way to the district hospital, but he showed no signs of recovery. Doctors declared Ashin dead upon arrival,” they said.
Police from the Anjora Outpost in the district registered a case of unnatural death and began the probe. They have also begun questioning eyewitnesses including his friends.
A post-mortem was conducted Monday, and his body will be flown back to Kerala for last rites in Ernakulam.
Ashin, who was the sole breadwinner for his family. His death has left his loved ones and colleagues at the Indian Coffee House deeply saddened.
Following the tragedy, locals have called for better safety measures and warning signs around the Shivnath River to prevent future accidents.
Meanwhile, authorities issued instructions asking people to avoid swimming if unsure, obey warning signs, be cautious of slippery surfaces and strong currents, and never enter water under peer pressure.
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