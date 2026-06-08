ETV Bharat / state

24-Year-Old Kerala Youth Drowns While Bathing In Chhattisgarh's Shivnath River

Durg: A 24-year-old man from Kerala drowned on Sunday while bathing alone in the Shivnath River in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, police said.

Ashin O.S., a native of Ernakulam in Kerala, worked as a waiter at the Indian Coffee House in Supela, Bhilai. He had gone to the river with friends to enjoy a day off but left the group and entered the water alone.

“Ashin knew how to swim but he misjudged the depth of the river and got caught in deep water. When we saw Ashin struggling, we immediately called emergency services via Dial 112,” according to his friends.

“Rescue teams arrived quickly and pulled Ashin from the river. They administered CPR on the way to the district hospital, but he showed no signs of recovery. Doctors declared Ashin dead upon arrival,” they said.

Police from the Anjora Outpost in the district registered a case of unnatural death and began the probe. They have also begun questioning eyewitnesses including his friends.