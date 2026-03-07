24 Tourists From Odisha's Berhampur Stranded In Dubai, MP Seeks Their Safe Return
The stranded group had travelled to Dubai on February 25 for a holiday and was scheduled to return on March 2 in an Indigo flight.
Berhampur: Berhampur MP Pradeep Panigrahy has urged Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the rescue of 24 members of eight families from his Parliamentary constituency who have been stranded in Dubai following the closure of airspace after military escalation in West Asia.
The stranded group, which includes senior citizens and an 11-year-old child, had travelled to Dubai on February 25 for a holiday and was scheduled to return on March 2 in an Indigo flight.
But due to the sudden escalation of conflict in the Middle East and the subsequent closure of airspace, the group is stuck at the Grand Ambassador Hotel in Bur Dubai, said Panigrahy. The MP has also intimated the Prime Minister of the matter and mentioned the names and details of the members of the group.
"Eight families from my constituency are currently stranded in Dubai, UAE. They are repeatedly contacting my office as reports of nearby blasts and missile attacks in the area are increasing their fears," he said.
Panigrahy said he has urged the Chief Minister of Odisha, Chief Secretary and Ganjam District Magistrate to ensure proper coordination between the state and central authorities to provide multi-faceted assistance to the stranded tourists. He said a special monitoring desk has been set up at his office to coordinate in the rescue efforts.
"In view of the situation, I request you to coordinate with the Prime Minister's Office and the Indian Consulate in Dubai. The stranded tourists are facing financial hardship and mental anguish. I trust in the commitment of the Government of India to protect its citizens abroad and look forward to the safe return of these families to Odisha," Panigrahy wrote.
