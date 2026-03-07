ETV Bharat / state

24 Tourists From Odisha's Berhampur Stranded In Dubai, MP Seeks Their Safe Return

Berhampur: Berhampur MP Pradeep Panigrahy has urged Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the rescue of 24 members of eight families from his Parliamentary constituency who have been stranded in Dubai following the closure of airspace after military escalation in West Asia.

The stranded group, which includes senior citizens and an 11-year-old child, had travelled to Dubai on February 25 for a holiday and was scheduled to return on March 2 in an Indigo flight.

But due to the sudden escalation of conflict in the Middle East and the subsequent closure of airspace, the group is stuck at the Grand Ambassador Hotel in Bur Dubai, said Panigrahy. The MP has also intimated the Prime Minister of the matter and mentioned the names and details of the members of the group.