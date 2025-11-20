ETV Bharat / state

24 Maoists Sent To Judicial Remand In Andhra; Four To Undergo Medical Tests For Age Determination

Amaravathi: Twenty-eight Maoists, who were arrested during a police raid in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, were produced in the Taluka court in Vijayawada on Thursday. Of them, 24 were sent to judicial remand till December 2, while four were ordered to undergo medical tests to ascertain their age.

Before the procedure began, the magistrate entered the courtroom and announced that the case would be heard through in-camera proceedings. A few lawyers raised objections to this decision. However, the remand process continued, and 24 of the arrested Maoists were ordered to be remanded until December 2. They were later sent to Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The magistrate noticed that four of them appeared younger than 20 years, even though the list submitted by the police mentioned their age as above 20. When questioned, the four detainees also repeated the same age as recorded in the police documents. Due to the visible mismatch, the magistrate directed the police to conduct medical examinations and submit official age certificates. Until the results are received, the four individuals will remain in police custody.