24 Lakh Bengaluru Voters Flagged Under ‘No Mapping’, Anomaly Categories
Statewide, officials have also been issuing notices to voters classified under No Mapping and Anomaly categories.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 11:44 PM IST
Bengaluru: Around 24 lakh voters in Bengaluru have been identified under the “No Mapping” and “Anomaly” categories during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with authorities stepping up notice delivery and hearings ahead of publication of the final electoral roll-on October 27.
Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said the exercise was aimed at addressing discrepancies such as name mismatches, age-related anomalies and other inconsistencies in electoral records while ensuring that eligible voters remain on the rolls.
“Notices have been issued to around 24 lakh voters. More than 15 lakh notices have already been served and hearings of nearly eight lakh voters have been completed. We are aiming to complete the remaining hearings within the next 15 days,” Rao said.
The draft electoral roll published on August 24 contains 56,99,660 voters, including 27,69,866 men, 29,29,092 women and 702 voters registered under the “Others” category.
As of August 24, authorities had identified 24,06,044 cases under the No Mapping and Anomaly categories. These included 17,81,858 No Mapping cases and 6,24,186 anomalies.
According to data as of September 17, 24,06,681 notices had been generated. Of these, 15,80,347 had been delivered, while 8,26,334 remained pending. Hearings involving 7,96,398 voters had been completed.
To speed up the process, 814 hearing centres have been arranged and 1,117 additional Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) appointed. “Special arrangements are being made on Saturdays and Sundays so that voters can attend hearings and resolve their issues without difficulty,” Rao said.
Rao said more than two lakh people had submitted Form 6 online seeking inclusion in the electoral roll. Voters seeking corrections or updates can apply online or approach their local Booth Level Officer (BLO).
Voters classified as shifted under the ASD category can also submit Form 6 directly for re-enrolment, he said. Those unable to locate their BLO or seeking clarification can contact the 1950 helpline between 10 am and 5 pm.
Special voter registration campaigns will be conducted on September 19 and 20. Eligible citizens have been asked to visit their polling stations and complete the required formalities.
The claims and objections period remains open until September 23. Processing and disposal of applications are scheduled to be completed by October 22, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 27. “The objective is to remove duplicate and ineligible entries while ensuring every eligible citizen is correctly included,” Rao said. He added that the revised electoral roll would serve as an important foundational record for future civic activities.
The Bengaluru exercise is part of Karnataka’s wider SIR process. Statewide, officials have also been issuing notices to voters classified under No Mapping and Anomaly categories.
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