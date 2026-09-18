ETV Bharat / state

24 Lakh Bengaluru Voters Flagged Under ‘No Mapping’, Anomaly Categories

Bengaluru: Around 24 lakh voters in Bengaluru have been identified under the “No Mapping” and “Anomaly” categories during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with authorities stepping up notice delivery and hearings ahead of publication of the final electoral roll-on October 27.

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said the exercise was aimed at addressing discrepancies such as name mismatches, age-related anomalies and other inconsistencies in electoral records while ensuring that eligible voters remain on the rolls.

“Notices have been issued to around 24 lakh voters. More than 15 lakh notices have already been served and hearings of nearly eight lakh voters have been completed. We are aiming to complete the remaining hearings within the next 15 days,” Rao said.

The draft electoral roll published on August 24 contains 56,99,660 voters, including 27,69,866 men, 29,29,092 women and 702 voters registered under the “Others” category.

As of August 24, authorities had identified 24,06,044 cases under the No Mapping and Anomaly categories. These included 17,81,858 No Mapping cases and 6,24,186 anomalies.

According to data as of September 17, 24,06,681 notices had been generated. Of these, 15,80,347 had been delivered, while 8,26,334 remained pending. Hearings involving 7,96,398 voters had been completed.