24 July 2025 Order On POP Idols To Continue: Bombay High Court
A division bench comprising Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata issued a clarification on Thursday that brings relief to public Ganeshotsav celebrations.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 11:06 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court clarified on Thursday that the permission granted last year—allowing the immersion of large idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) into natural water bodies like rivers, lakes, and the sea—will remain in effect for the time being.
Consequently, the directives issued by the High Court on July 24, 2025, will continue to apply until a final verdict regarding the immersion of Ganesh idols taller than six feet is delivered.
This clarification from the High Court brings significant relief to public Ganeshotsav mandals just ahead of the festival.
Through an interim order dated July 24, 2025, the High Court had permitted the immersion of PoP idols taller than six feet in natural water bodies until March 31, 2026. This ruling remains valid until the High Court issues its final order, thereby clearing the way for the immersion of such large PoP idols in natural water bodies.
However, the immersion of all PoP idols shorter than six feet in artificial ponds remains mandatory this year as well.
While reserving its verdict on idol immersion on August 14, the bench comprising Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata had clarified that the interim order dated June 9, 2025, would remain in force until the final judgment. Under the June 9, 2025 order, the High Court had permitted the manufacture and sale of PoP idols but had stated that they could not be immersed in natural water bodies.
Public Ganeshotsav mandals were concerned that if this specific restriction remained in effect pending the final verdict on the current petition, it would create confusion regarding this year's festival.
The Ganeshotsav festival is set to begin across Maharashtra on September 14. Consequently, a question arose regarding the immersion of large PoP idols if the High Court's final verdict was not delivered beforehand.
Maharashtra State Advocate General Milind Sathe, representing the state government, filed an application on Wednesday requesting the High Court to clarify that—pending the final verdict—permission be granted to immerse PoP idols taller than six feet in natural water bodies, in accordance with the directives issued on July 24, 2025.
In response, a division bench comprising Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata issued a clarification on Thursday that brings relief to public Ganeshotsav celebrations.