ETV Bharat / state

24 July 2025 Order On POP Idols To Continue: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court clarified on Thursday that the permission granted last year—allowing the immersion of large idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) into natural water bodies like rivers, lakes, and the sea—will remain in effect for the time being.

Consequently, the directives issued by the High Court on July 24, 2025, will continue to apply until a final verdict regarding the immersion of Ganesh idols taller than six feet is delivered.

This clarification from the High Court brings significant relief to public Ganeshotsav mandals just ahead of the festival.

Through an interim order dated July 24, 2025, the High Court had permitted the immersion of PoP idols taller than six feet in natural water bodies until March 31, 2026. This ruling remains valid until the High Court issues its final order, thereby clearing the way for the immersion of such large PoP idols in natural water bodies.

However, the immersion of all PoP idols shorter than six feet in artificial ponds remains mandatory this year as well.