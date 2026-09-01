ETV Bharat / state

24-Hour Strike Demanding NRC Updation Before Census Paralyses Normal Life In Manipur

Imphal: A 24-hour Manipur strike called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation, demanding updating of the National Register of Citizens before the Census, paralysed life in at least five valley districts on Tuesday, with businesses and educational institutions closed and roads deserted.

The Union government on Monday deferred the census exercise in Manipur, considering the demand by civil society organisations, with state Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam appealing to the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFC) that the strike be called off.

The census exercise was scheduled to begin in the state from September 1. Market establishments and business centres remained closed, and streets wore a deserted look.

Educational institutions also remained closed while public transport remained off the road in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts. A few private vehicles were seen plying on the streets.

At Yairipok in Thoubal district, bandh supporters put up bamboo poles in the middle of roads to block traffic movement. The 24-hour statewide general strike called for NRC updation in Manipur paralysed normal life in at least five valley districts on Tuesday morning, officials said.

JFD, in a late-night statement on Monday, said it will continue with its general strike despite the state government informing them that the census exercise has been deferred in the state as there has been no official order on it.