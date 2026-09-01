24-Hour Strike Demanding NRC Updation Before Census Paralyses Normal Life In Manipur
The 24-hour statewide general strike called for NRC updation in Manipur paralysed normal life in at least five valley districts on Tuesday morning, officials said.
By PTI
Published : September 1, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Imphal: A 24-hour Manipur strike called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation, demanding updating of the National Register of Citizens before the Census, paralysed life in at least five valley districts on Tuesday, with businesses and educational institutions closed and roads deserted.
The Union government on Monday deferred the census exercise in Manipur, considering the demand by civil society organisations, with state Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam appealing to the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFC) that the strike be called off.
The census exercise was scheduled to begin in the state from September 1. Market establishments and business centres remained closed, and streets wore a deserted look.
Educational institutions also remained closed while public transport remained off the road in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts. A few private vehicles were seen plying on the streets.
At Yairipok in Thoubal district, bandh supporters put up bamboo poles in the middle of roads to block traffic movement. The 24-hour statewide general strike called for NRC updation in Manipur paralysed normal life in at least five valley districts on Tuesday morning, officials said.
JFD, in a late-night statement on Monday, said it will continue with its general strike despite the state government informing them that the census exercise has been deferred in the state as there has been no official order on it.
On Monday evening, the CM Secretariat had informed that the census has been deferred in the state following a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
The decision to put the operation on hold came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi to assess the current situation in Manipur, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.
The demand raised by the people of Manipur to defer the census exercise in the state before the implementation of the NRC was discussed in the meeting, the statement said.
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other senior officials attended the meeting.
Singh expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for listening to the voices of the people and fulfilling the aspirations of the state's people. He also thanked BJP president Nitin Nabin for his continuous support in fulfilling the wishes of the people of Manipur, according to the statement.