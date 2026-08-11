ETV Bharat / state

24 Girls From Kolkata School Fall Ill, Hospitalised

Kolkata: At least 24 girl students at a Kolkata school were rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday night after they fell ill, an official at the medical facility said.

The students are undergoing treatment at the hospital’s emergency department and have complained of fever, abdominal pain and vomiting, though their condition is stable, he said.

The exact reason behind the students falling ill at the same time is yet to be ascertained.

Doctors are closely monitoring the students and conducting an assessment to determine the cause of the illness, he said.