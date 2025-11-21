232 Elephant Deaths Reported In Coimbatore Forest Division In Last 15 Years
The Forest department said 202 elephants died due to natural causes such as disease and old age.
Coimbatore: As many as 232 elephants have died in the Coimbatore forest division in the last 15 years. This year, 13 elephants have died in the last 11 months, said the Tamil Nadu Forest department in a report filed at the Madras High Court.
The Coimbatore forest division, located adjacent to the Western Ghats, has an area of 694 square kilometers. There are seven forest ranges in the division including Madukkarai, Poluvampatti, Coimbatore, Periyanayakkanpalayam, Karamadai, Mettuppalayam, and Sirumugai. These areas are home to a large number of animals including elephants, wild boars, tigers, leopards, deer, and wild cattle.
There are more than 200 elephants in the Coimbatore forest division in particular. The number of elephants entering villages in search of food and water is on the rise. It has become common for elephants to enter villages at night, causing damage to crops. Sometimes elephants attack and cause human deaths.
Similarly, elephants also die due to natural causes, landmines, and electric shocks.
What are the causes of death?
According to the Forest department report, 202 elephants have died due to natural causes such as disease and old age, and 30 due to unnatural causes. The highest number of elephant deaths reported in 2023 was 23, and the lowest eight in 2024. An average of 15 elephants died due to various reasons every year. So far this year, 13 elephants have died, of which 10 have died due to natural causes and three due to unnatural causes.
Autopsy to determine the cause of death of elephants
Coimbatore district forest officials said, “The number of elephants in the Coimbatore forest division is continuously increasing. Similarly, migratory elephants are also arriving in large numbers. Elephants have mostly died due to disease and old age. The number of elephants dying due to natural causes such as explosions and electric shocks is low".
They added, "Autopsies are performed by veterinarians to determine the cause of death of elephants. If elephants die due to unnatural causes, cases are registered against those responsible and action is taken. Frequent surveys are being conducted regarding natural causes and electric fences. Similarly, awareness is being created among the villagers in the hills.”
Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust Chairman Muruganandam said, “The death of elephants in the Coimbatore forest division has decreased compared to the past. Especially unnatural deaths have decreased significantly. However, the Forest department should take steps to completely prevent it".
The action taken by the forest department has prevented the death of elephants due to train collisions in the Madukkarai forest range for the last three years. Although this is welcome, deaths due to electrocution and elephants falling into unmaintained wells are still being reported, he said.
Although the Forest department has been issuing instructions to farmers to prevent this, some people do not heed to it. Although farmers are also affected by elephants, everyone has an important role to play in protecting them, he said.
