232 Elephant Deaths Reported In Coimbatore Forest Division In Last 15 Years

Coimbatore: As many as 232 elephants have died in the Coimbatore forest division in the last 15 years. This year, 13 elephants have died in the last 11 months, said the Tamil Nadu Forest department in a report filed at the Madras High Court.

The Coimbatore forest division, located adjacent to the Western Ghats, has an area of ​​694 square kilometers. There are seven forest ranges in the division including Madukkarai, Poluvampatti, Coimbatore, Periyanayakkanpalayam, Karamadai, Mettuppalayam, and Sirumugai. These areas are home to a large number of animals including elephants, wild boars, tigers, leopards, deer, and wild cattle.

There are more than 200 elephants in the Coimbatore forest division in particular. The number of elephants entering villages in search of food and water is on the rise. It has become common for elephants to enter villages at night, causing damage to crops. Sometimes elephants attack and cause human deaths.

Similarly, elephants also die due to natural causes, landmines, and electric shocks.

What are the causes of death?

According to the Forest department report, 202 elephants have died due to natural causes such as disease and old age, and 30 due to unnatural causes. The highest number of elephant deaths reported in 2023 was 23, and the lowest eight in 2024. An average of 15 elephants died due to various reasons every year. So far this year, 13 elephants have died, of which 10 have died due to natural causes and three due to unnatural causes.