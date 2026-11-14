2,300-Year-Old Burial Urns Discovered In Thenpennai River In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram
Historian Ko Senguttuvan said the urns were buried alongside the deceased during funeral rites and presence of bones within the urns proves it.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Villupuram: Burial urns (Muthumakkal Thaazhi) dating back to 2,300 years have been discovered in Thenpennai river near Poovarasankuppam in Tamil Nadu.
Acting on information provided by K Prakash, a local resident, historian Ko Senguttuvan from Villupuram conducted a field survey along the stretch of Thenpennai river in S Mettupalayam area near Poovarasankuppam on Friday. During the survey, Ko discovered ancient burial urns as well as black-and-red pottery.
"During a field survey in the S Mettupalayam area along Thenpennai river, we discovered ancient burial urns. Subsequent surface exploration led to the finding of black-and-red pottery. The pottery, which is small in size, is exquisitely crafted. It is black on the inside, while the exterior features a black-and-red color scheme. The rim of the vessel is remarkably thin and artistic, and it also comes with a lid," he said.
He said the urns were buried alongside the deceased during funeral rites and the presence of bones within the urns serves as evidence for it. The urns are estimated to be 2,300 years old.
"We conducted a field survey in this same area back in 2019, during which we discovered potsherds bearing specific symbols. We have requested the Villupuram District Collector and the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology to conduct formal excavations and surface surveys, and to designate this site as a protected area," Ko said.
In a letter sent in July 2020, the Department of Archaeology had stated that the archaeology officer for the Villupuram district had been instructed to examine the S Mettupalayam site and submit a report. However, even after six years, no action has been taken, he said.
The archaeological remains in the S Mettupalayam area along the Thenpennai river are on the verge of destruction. The district administration and the Department of Archaeology must take urgent steps to preserve them," Ko said.
Also Read
Ancient Burial Urns Believed To Be 5,000 Years Old Unearthed In Ramanathapuram