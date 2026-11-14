ETV Bharat / state

2,300-Year-Old Burial Urns Discovered In Thenpennai River In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

Burial urns discovered from Thenpannai river ( ETV Bharat )

Villupuram: Burial urns (Muthumakkal Thaazhi) dating back to 2,300 years have been discovered in Thenpennai river near Poovarasankuppam in Tamil Nadu.

Acting on information provided by K Prakash, a local resident, historian Ko Senguttuvan from Villupuram conducted a field survey along the stretch of Thenpennai river in S Mettupalayam area near Poovarasankuppam on Friday. During the survey, Ko discovered ancient burial urns as well as black-and-red pottery.

A burial urn found in Thenpannai river (ETV Bharat) "During a field survey in the S Mettupalayam area along Thenpennai river, we discovered ancient burial urns. Subsequent surface exploration led to the finding of black-and-red pottery. The pottery, which is small in size, is exquisitely crafted. It is black on the inside, while the exterior features a black-and-red color scheme. The rim of the vessel is remarkably thin and artistic, and it also comes with a lid," he said. He said the urns were buried alongside the deceased during funeral rites and the presence of bones within the urns serves as evidence for it. The urns are estimated to be 2,300 years old. Ko Senguttuvan with a burial urn found in Thenpannai river (ETV Bharat)