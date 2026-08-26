23-Year-Old PhD Student Dies After Falling From 27th Floor Of Ghaziabad Society
The student's family has been informed as police investigate his movements and seek answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A 23-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances after allegedly falling from the 27th floor of Prateek Grand Society in Siddharth Vihar, under the Vijay Nagar police station area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, late Tuesday night.
The incident triggered panic in the society. Residents informed the police, following which a police team reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.
According to police, the deceased has been identified as Vaibhav Singh, a resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He was pursuing a PhD at Delhi University's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and had been staying at his aunt's house in Prateek Grand Society for around a week.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
The incident took place around 8:15 PM on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Society residents found the youth's body lying in an open area in front of one of the towers and subsequently informed the police. Preliminary investigation has found that CCTV footage showed Vaibhav going upstairs alone.
ACP Kotwali Upasana Pandey said the body had been sent for post-mortem and that all aspects related to the incident were being investigated. She said the family had been informed, and police were trying to determine the circumstances of the incident.
Police are examining various aspects of Vaibhav's death, including whom he met before the incident, why he went to the 27th floor and what happened there in his final moments.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read: