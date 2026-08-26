ETV Bharat / state

23-Year-Old PhD Student Dies After Falling From 27th Floor Of Ghaziabad Society

Ghaziabad: A 23-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances after allegedly falling from the 27th floor of Prateek Grand Society in Siddharth Vihar, under the Vijay Nagar police station area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, late Tuesday night.

The incident triggered panic in the society. Residents informed the police, following which a police team reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Vaibhav Singh, a resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He was pursuing a PhD at Delhi University's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and had been staying at his aunt's house in Prateek Grand Society for around a week.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The incident took place around 8:15 PM on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Society residents found the youth's body lying in an open area in front of one of the towers and subsequently informed the police. Preliminary investigation has found that CCTV footage showed Vaibhav going upstairs alone.