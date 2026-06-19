23-Year-Old Merchant Navy Cadet Killed In Oman Vessel Strike Cremated In Himachal
Hamirpur mourned the loss of 23-year-old sailor Aditya Sharma as relatives sought accountability and improved safety for Indian seafarers.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Hamirpur: Grief engulfed Bhalu village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Thursday as the mortal remains of Merchant Navy deck cadet Aditya Sharma reached his ancestral home.
The 23-year-old sailor was among the three Indian crew members killed in the June 10 strike on a commercial vessel near the coast of Oman.
As Aditya's body, wrapped in a white shroud, arrived at his residence, heart-rending cries from his parents left relatives, neighbours and villagers in tears. Hundreds of people gathered to pay their final respects and joined the funeral procession. He was later cremated in his native village.
In one of the most emotional moments of the final farewell, Aditya's father Rajesh Sharma fulfilled a dream that will now remain forever incomplete. Having hoped to one day see his only son as a groom, the grieving father placed a wedding sehra on Aditya's head and bid him farewell dressed as a bridegroom.
The sight left mourners emotional as family members and villagers struggled to hold back tears.
'No Other Family Should Suffer This Pain'
Speaking after the funeral, Aditya's father, Rajesh Sharma, said, "My son Aditya cannot come back now, but I do not want any other family to suffer such pain in the future. The truth behind this entire incident must come out. It should be established under what circumstances this tragedy occurred."
"Serious steps must be taken to ensure the safety of Indian sailors so that such incidents do not happen again," he added.
The family has demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.
Aditya's uncle, Himanshu Sharma, said, "There should be an inquiry into the security arrangements in the maritime zone where the vessel was operating. If there was negligence at any level, those responsible must be held accountable."
Family members said they were informed on June 10 that Aditya had gone missing and were later told that he was among those killed in the attack. Relatives have sought clarity on the circumstances surrounding the strike, including the safety protocols in place and the sequence of events leading to the deaths of the three Indian sailors.
Village Mourns Young Sailor
Aditya was the only son of his parents and had recently begun his maritime career. His family had pinned great hopes on him and believed he would become the household's pillar. However, the tragic incident shattered those dreams.
His body was flown from Mumbai to Chandigarh before being brought to Hamirpur by road. A postmortem examination was conducted at Hamirpur Hospital on Thursday morning, following which the body was handed over to the family.
Hundreds of residents gathered at the family's residence from early morning to pay their respects. Aditya's cousin lit the funeral pyre, while villagers bid a tearful farewell with chants of "Aditya Sharma Amar Rahe".
Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore and other district officials also attended the funeral and offered condolences to the bereaved family.
Rathore said, "If the family seeks any inquiry or assistance in this matter, their concerns will be conveyed to the Ministry of External Affairs. The administration stands with the family in this difficult time."
Who Was Aditya Sharma?
Aditya Sharma, a resident of Bhalu village in Hamirpur district, completed his schooling up to Class XII in Jalandhar. He later pursued a Merchant Navy course in Chennai and studied Nautical Engineering in Scotland before joining a merchant vessel in November last year. He was still on probation and had completed nearly six months of service.
Aditya was among the 24 Indian crew members aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello, which came under attack in the Gulf of Oman on June 10. While 21 crew members were rescued, three Indian sailors were killed.
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal described the deaths as a "profound loss for India's maritime community".
India also lodged a strong protest over the attack. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while the Ministry of External Affairs conveyed India's concerns regarding attacks on commercial vessels operating off the coast of Oman.
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