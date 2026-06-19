ETV Bharat / state

23-Year-Old Merchant Navy Cadet Killed In Oman Vessel Strike Cremated In Himachal

Hamirpur: Grief engulfed Bhalu village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Thursday as the mortal remains of Merchant Navy deck cadet Aditya Sharma reached his ancestral home.

The 23-year-old sailor was among the three Indian crew members killed in the June 10 strike on a commercial vessel near the coast of Oman.

As Aditya's body, wrapped in a white shroud, arrived at his residence, heart-rending cries from his parents left relatives, neighbours and villagers in tears. Hundreds of people gathered to pay their final respects and joined the funeral procession. He was later cremated in his native village.

In one of the most emotional moments of the final farewell, Aditya's father Rajesh Sharma fulfilled a dream that will now remain forever incomplete. Having hoped to one day see his only son as a groom, the grieving father placed a wedding sehra on Aditya's head and bid him farewell dressed as a bridegroom.

The sight left mourners emotional as family members and villagers struggled to hold back tears.

'No Other Family Should Suffer This Pain'

Speaking after the funeral, Aditya's father, Rajesh Sharma, said, "My son Aditya cannot come back now, but I do not want any other family to suffer such pain in the future. The truth behind this entire incident must come out. It should be established under what circumstances this tragedy occurred."

"Serious steps must be taken to ensure the safety of Indian sailors so that such incidents do not happen again," he added.

The family has demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Aditya's uncle, Himanshu Sharma, said, "There should be an inquiry into the security arrangements in the maritime zone where the vessel was operating. If there was negligence at any level, those responsible must be held accountable."

Family members said they were informed on June 10 that Aditya had gone missing and were later told that he was among those killed in the attack. Relatives have sought clarity on the circumstances surrounding the strike, including the safety protocols in place and the sequence of events leading to the deaths of the three Indian sailors.