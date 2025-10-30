ETV Bharat / state

23-YO Climate Advocate Shibani Padhy Makes Odisha & India Proud At IUCN World Conservation Congress In Abu Dhabi

At the conference, Shibani presented 'Project Dolphin', a Machine Learning-based Submarine Detection System designed to track and remove plastic from rivers and water bodies. Earlier, this innovative idea was recognised the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) as well as the UNICEF, and later appreciated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature), which happens to be the world's largest environmental organisation, holds this conference once every four years, bringing together environmental scientists, policymakers and young leaders from across 160 countries to discuss strategies for sustainable development and conservation.

A resident of Ganesh Nagar in the silk city, Shibani was India's only representative at the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, held from October 9-15, joining 15 young changemakers from around the world.

Berhampur: With an MCA degree in hand, most would chase a comfortable career in the corporate sector. But 23-year-old Shibani Padhy from Odisha's Berhampur chose to traverse on a different path, dedicating all her time to protecting the environment and empowering community through social service activities. That dedication led her to the prestigious IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 held recently in Abu Dhabi, where she represented India to discuss her work on climate change and environment protection.

CM Mohan Majhi felicitates Shibani Padhy (ETV Bharat)

Shibani's initiative has not only earned her a global recognition but also placed her city Berhampur on the global map for fostering innovative minds in climate action. She said her project is now expanding from pond cleaning to large-scale beach cleaning drives.

Apart from regularly organising pond and beach cleaning activities, Shibani also leads campaigns like 'The Red Revolution', aimed at creating awareness on menstrual hygiene. Over the last five years, she has reached out to more than 10,000 youth through environmental and climate education programmes.

23-YO Climate Advocate Shibani Padhy Makes Odisha & India Proud At IUCN World Congress In Abu Dhabi (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat after her return from Abu Dhabi, Shibani said, "This journey has brought me as much pride as responsibility. I am grateful for the opportunity to represent my city, state and my country. My focus is on inspiring more youth to take up environmental causes,"

After completing her Masters in Computer Applications, Shibani had the option to settle for a stable job but, she said, she wanted to do something for the society. She teaches underprivileged children in slum areas, raises awareness among the third gender about their rights, also and conducts hygiene and environmental seminars in schools.

"Students should come forward to protect the environment. Even small action can bring big changes," she said.

Her parents, Krishnachandra Padhi and Sasmita Mishra, expressed immense pride in their daughter's achievement. Her mother said, "So many years of hard work and dedication to environmental causes has paid off. Shibani successfully presented her project on foreign soil, and we are proud of her."

Shibani with Odisha's Deputy CM Pravati Parida (ETV Bharat)

One of her friends Sneha Gouda said Shibani has set an example for the entire country. "She (Shibani) has been associated with Sattvic Soul Foundation for the last five years, focusing on climate change. Previously, she was felicitated for Project Dolphin, receiving recognition from Berhampur Mayor and also the Chief Minister of Odisha," she mentioned.

Another volunteer, Barsharani Patra, seemed very excited when asked about Shibani's accomplishment. She is optimistic that Shibani's action will continue to inspire and motivate youths to engage in green revolution. "Climate change is one of the biggest challenges. Shivani's project gives hope and inspires many to join us all in bringing about many positive changes," she said.