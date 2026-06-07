ETV Bharat / state

23 Quintals Of Poppy Straw Seized In Jaipur; Two Arrested

Jaipur: In a major crackdown on drug traffickers, a special team from the Jaipur Commissionerate seized approximately 23 quintals of poppy straw under the Bassi police station area in Rajasthan on Sunday. The consignment is estimated to be worth around Rs 4 crore in the international market, police said.

Two individuals have been arrested on charges of trafficking, and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act. The police have seized the truck used for smuggling the contraband as well as an SUV that was escorting it, police said.

Special police commissioner Omprakash said the operation was carried out in coordination with the Jaipur East police. "An action plan was devised based on information gathered on the drug traffickers. Shahid Khan, a resident of Modar in Jharkhand and Sayararam Jat, a resident of Paroda in Jodhpur, have been arrested with the 23 quintals of poppy straw. Preliminary investigations revealed that the large consignment was being transported from Jharkhand to Jodhpur," he added.