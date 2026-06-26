Youth Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Delhi's Bawana, Police Probe Rivalry Angle
A 22-year-old man was shot dead by armed assailants in broad daylight in Delhi's Bawana area, with police probing personal rivalry as the motive.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight in Delhi's Bawana area on Friday, triggering panic among residents.
The incident took place in Puth Khurd village under the jurisdiction of Bawana police station, where armed assailants, allegedly lying in wait, opened indiscriminate fire on the victim. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Keshav, 22. Preliminary information suggests that 4-5 attackers ambushed him and fired multiple rounds.
Eyewitnesses said they heard around 8-10 gunshots during the attack. Keshav was reportedly hit by 5-6 bullets and collapsed on the spot after sustaining critical injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Police reached the crime scene soon after receiving information and launched an investigation. Evidence has been collected from the spot, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify and trace the attackers.
Police Suspect Personal Enmity
During the preliminary investigation, police said the murder may have been the result of personal rivalry. Officials are also probing the family's criminal history, as multiple members of the victim's family have reportedly been murdered in the past. Several police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, and investigators are examining all possible angles.
Outer North Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Subodh Saxena said police are examining CCTV footage and recording statements of the victim's family members. "We are checking CCTV footage and gathering information from the family. The investigation is underway based on all available facts," the DCP said.
Bawana police are investigating the shooting from every possible angle, and are currently inspecting CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the attackers. The broad daylight murder has once again raised concerns over law and order in the national capital.
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