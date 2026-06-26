ETV Bharat / state

Youth Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Delhi's Bawana, Police Probe Rivalry Angle

Police investigate the scene after a 22-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Delhi's Bawana area. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight in Delhi's Bawana area on Friday, triggering panic among residents.

The incident took place in Puth Khurd village under the jurisdiction of Bawana police station, where armed assailants, allegedly lying in wait, opened indiscriminate fire on the victim. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Keshav, 22. Preliminary information suggests that 4-5 attackers ambushed him and fired multiple rounds.

Eyewitnesses said they heard around 8-10 gunshots during the attack. Keshav was reportedly hit by 5-6 bullets and collapsed on the spot after sustaining critical injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police reached the crime scene soon after receiving information and launched an investigation. Evidence has been collected from the spot, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify and trace the attackers.