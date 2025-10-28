22 People Died In Separate Chhath Celebrations In Bihar
Purnia MP Pappu Yadav blamed the depth of a pond for the deaths of two teenagers and demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation for each family.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 4:21 PM IST
Patna: The joy of Chhath festivities turned into mourning as 22 people, the majority of them children, died across Bihar.
Two young men drowned in the Ganges, while a woman observing Chhath fast died of a heart attack while offering prayers in Patna. On Monday morning, a youth slipped and fell into deep water while taking a bath and two others, who jumped into the river to rescue him, also drowned in the same district.
In Jamunichak, a devotee experienced chest pain on her way to the Ganges and collapsed. She was rushed to the subdivisional hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.
In Khagaria, four children drowned in Rasounk, and the search for their bodies is ongoing. Another eight-year-old girl, Nandini Kumari, drowned in the Kosi River under the Buchcha Panchayat of Mansi police station area. She had gone for a bath when she drifted into deep water. Her body was fished out by local divers and the SDRF team.
In Nalanda, 10-year-old Kumar Sawant, son of Bindeshwar Singh of Muniyampur village in Nagarnausa police station area, drowned while bathing at the Balwachak Chhath Ghat. Another teenager, who drowned at the Panchane River in Junaidi village under the Silav police station area, is missing. He has been identified as Shambhu Kumar (14), son of Bhushan Yadav.
In Purnia, two teenage brothers, identified as Satyam and Shiva, drowned while offering prayers at the Tatma Toli Chhath Pokhar Ghat in the Sahayak police station area. Locals rescued and rushed them to Sadar Hospital, which declared them dead. Purnia MP Pappu Yadav visited Purnia Medical College, where the bodies were kept for autopsy. He demanded Rs 20 lakh solatium to the families of each deceased.
"Before the Chhath festival, excavation work was carried out in the Chhath pond, increasing its depth. The tragic incident happened due to this. We have also complained to the district magistrate," he added.
In Bhagalpur, four children drowned while bathing at a ghat under the Smilepur police station area on Monday.
