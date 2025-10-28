ETV Bharat / state

22 People Died In Separate Chhath Celebrations In Bihar

Patna: The joy of Chhath festivities turned into mourning as 22 people, the majority of them children, died across Bihar.

Two young men drowned in the Ganges, while a woman observing Chhath fast died of a heart attack while offering prayers in Patna. On Monday morning, a youth slipped and fell into deep water while taking a bath and two others, who jumped into the river to rescue him, also drowned in the same district.

In Jamunichak, a devotee experienced chest pain on her way to the Ganges and collapsed. She was rushed to the subdivisional hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

In Khagaria, four children drowned in Rasounk, and the search for their bodies is ongoing. Another eight-year-old girl, Nandini Kumari, drowned in the Kosi River under the Buchcha Panchayat of Mansi police station area. She had gone for a bath when she drifted into deep water. Her body was fished out by local divers and the SDRF team.