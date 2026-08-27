ETV Bharat / state

Over 22 Lakh Migrant Workers Identified In Bengal; Govt Bets On 125 Days Of Rural Jobs With 'Employment Guarantee' Card To Stop Exodus

Kolkata: With more than 2.22 million migrant workers identified across West Bengal, the state government has stepped up efforts to prevent exodus, directing district administrations to speed up the distribution of rural employment guarantee cards and create work opportunities within the villages or places closer to home.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department has issued strict directives to all District Magistrates to immediately issue 'Rural Employment Guarantee Cards' (REGC) to those identified as migrant workers. Once in possession of the card, individuals will gain the opportunity to secure employment under the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) scheme. The objective is to ensure that no family is forced to leave the state due to a lack of work, the government said.

Before coming to power in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had frequently raised the issue of the number of migrant workers. However, even after the change in government, the trend of workers migrating from various districts to other states has not completely ceased.

Against this backdrop, the government is now focusing on boosting rural employment. Administrative circles have maintained that merely compiling a list of migrant workers is insufficient; local employment opportunities must be made available to their families. Consequently, instructions have been issued to expedite card distribution based on district-wise lists.

The 'VB-G RAM G Act, 2025' came into effect in West Bengal this year on July 1, under which, adult members of rural households are entitled to a maximum of 125 days of guaranteed employment annually. However, the work is primarily intended for adults interested in unskilled manual labour.

Sources said the administration is aiming to leverage this guarantee to create regular income opportunities for villagers while simultaneously revitalizing the local economy. At the same time, the state has sought to halt the outflow of people leaving in search of work.

In view of this, the Panchayat Department's directive places special emphasis on the issue of migrant workers. According to the list prepared by the Labour Department, the number of identified migrant workers in the state currently stands at 2.224 million (22.24 lakh), the list of which has already been handed over to the respective district administrations.

District-wise data of migrant labour (ETV Bharat)

According to the government's objective, the scheme is intended to provide rural households with employment opportunities within their villages and reduce migration for work.