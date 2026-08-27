Over 22 Lakh Migrant Workers Identified In Bengal; Govt Bets On 125 Days Of Rural Jobs With 'Employment Guarantee' Card To Stop Exodus
West Bengal has nearly 22.24 lakh identified migrant workers. Can 125 days of local employment keep them home? | Surajit Dutta reports...
Published : August 27, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Kolkata: With more than 2.22 million migrant workers identified across West Bengal, the state government has stepped up efforts to prevent exodus, directing district administrations to speed up the distribution of rural employment guarantee cards and create work opportunities within the villages or places closer to home.
The Panchayat and Rural Development Department has issued strict directives to all District Magistrates to immediately issue 'Rural Employment Guarantee Cards' (REGC) to those identified as migrant workers. Once in possession of the card, individuals will gain the opportunity to secure employment under the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) scheme. The objective is to ensure that no family is forced to leave the state due to a lack of work, the government said.
Before coming to power in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had frequently raised the issue of the number of migrant workers. However, even after the change in government, the trend of workers migrating from various districts to other states has not completely ceased.
Against this backdrop, the government is now focusing on boosting rural employment. Administrative circles have maintained that merely compiling a list of migrant workers is insufficient; local employment opportunities must be made available to their families. Consequently, instructions have been issued to expedite card distribution based on district-wise lists.
The 'VB-G RAM G Act, 2025' came into effect in West Bengal this year on July 1, under which, adult members of rural households are entitled to a maximum of 125 days of guaranteed employment annually. However, the work is primarily intended for adults interested in unskilled manual labour.
Sources said the administration is aiming to leverage this guarantee to create regular income opportunities for villagers while simultaneously revitalizing the local economy. At the same time, the state has sought to halt the outflow of people leaving in search of work.
In view of this, the Panchayat Department's directive places special emphasis on the issue of migrant workers. According to the list prepared by the Labour Department, the number of identified migrant workers in the state currently stands at 2.224 million (22.24 lakh), the list of which has already been handed over to the respective district administrations.
According to the government's objective, the scheme is intended to provide rural households with employment opportunities within their villages and reduce migration for work.
Officials said the process of verifying the actual circumstances of these families based on this data will now commence. First, it must be verified whether every migrant family on the list already possesses an employment guarantee card; if not, such cards must be issued promptly. The task does not end with merely issuing the cards; in accordance with the directives, the names of all adult family members willing to work must also be registered. Subsequently, arrangements for employment must be made as quickly as possible, following established protocols.
The department has directed that this entire process should not be treated as routine administrative work but rather completed on a priority basis through a special drive. This entails verifying details, such as the current location of families, which members are already working in other states, and how many adults per family are willing to work, to swiftly bring them under the scheme's ambit. The administration aims to enroll 100% of the identified migrant families in this program.
However, if one looks at the statistics, the scale of the challenge becomes more evident. Among the state's more than 2.2 million identified migrant workers, the highest concentration is in Murshidabad district, which has over 386,000 workers who travel to other states for employment.
Malda ranks second with over 286,000 workers, followed by Paschim Medinipur in third place, with the number of migrant workers exceeding 168,000. Beyond these three districts, workers from several other districts in South Bengal regularly migrate to other states for jobs in construction, infrastructure, factories, agriculture, and other sectors.
Officials have been asked to follow the district-wise data of migrant labour households and:
- Verify whether each identified migrant labour household has already been issued a Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Card (GRGC).
- Ensure 100% coverage of all eligible migrant labour households through issuance of
- GRGC, wherever pending.
- Facilitate registration of employment demand and provide wage employment under the Scheme to eligible adult members in accordance with the provisions of the Act.
The administration has said that issuing employment guarantee cards will be followed by steps to provide work to eligible members of migrant families under the scheme. Officials have been directed to ensure that the identified families are brought under the scheme and that employment opportunities are provided as per the prescribed process. The government has said that expanding employment opportunities in villages is aimed at reducing the need for workers to migrate to other states in search of jobs.
Assurances regarding funding have also been received for the time being. Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced Rs 1,264.49 crore for West Bengal as the first instalment under the scheme. The allocation will support the payment of wages and the creation of necessary infrastructure under the programme.
The Panchayat and Rural Development Department has directed district administrations to complete the process of verifying the identified migrant families and issuing employment guarantee cards on priority. The administration has also asked districts to register all adult family members willing to work and make arrangements to provide employment under the scheme.
In the directive, officials have been asked to ensure that eligible workers are enrolled and provided employment under the 125-day annual guarantee as per the scheme's provisions.
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