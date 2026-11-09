ETV Bharat / state

22 killed, 64 Injured In Nine Road Accidents Across Uttar Pradesh On Day After Diwali

Lucknow: At least 22 people were killed and 64 injured in nine separate road accidents across Uttar Pradesh on Monday, a day after Diwali, with several crashes occurring in the early morning hours, officials said.

The deadliest of these accidents occurred in Muzaffarnagar, where six people were burnt alive when their car overturned and caught fire after hitting a divider and an electric pole.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the bereaved and directed officials to extend all possible help to the victims' families.

In Chitrakoot, four people, including two children, were killed and 12 injured after a tractor-trolley overturned, while three people died and 41 were injured after a bus veered off the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the state capital.

Several of the accidents occurred before sunrise, when visibility might have been affected by the onset of winter and increased pollution levels in the state.

Authorities suspect reduced visibility could have contributed to some of the crashes, although it has yet to be established in these cases.

The Muzaffarnagar accident occurred around 4.45 am near Jagahedi village under the Titawi police station area on the Panipat-Khatima highway.

The victims were identified as Rahul (22), Ankit (21), Sahil (22), who was driving the car, Ajay (22), Ankit (22) and Aman (19), all residents of Hisar in Haryana, who were on their way to Haridwar.

SSP Suraj Kumar Rai said it is suspected that the car was travelling at a high speed when the driver lost control.

SP (Rural) Akshay Sanjay said police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and took the occupants of the car to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

In Chitrakoot, the victims were returning after visiting religious sites when the vehicle's coupling mechanism (hook) came off, causing the tractor-trolley to lose control and overturn on the roadside, trapping the occupants underneath, District Magistrate Pulkit Garg said.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 am near Ramnagar in Mau tehsil. Garg said the injured were taken to a community health centre in Ramnagar, where doctors declared four people dead, including two children.

Of the 12 injured, seven were seriously hurt while five sustained minor injuries. They were referred to a higher medical centre in Prayagraj, the official said.

The tractor-trolley was carrying around 25 people, including the members of a family from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, he added.

In Lucknow, three people were killed and 41 injured after a bus travelling from Beawar in Rajasthan to Chhapra in Bihar lost control and overturned into a ditch near the Zero Point on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway around 6 am.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak said one injured passenger was declared dead at the Lok Bandhu Hospital while two others were declared dead at the King George's Medical University (KGMU).

Arrangements have been made to ensure proper treatment for the injured, he said.

Police identified two of the deceased as Shankar Rajjak (63) and Shamli Rai (43), both residents of Chhapra. The identity of the third victim, a man aged about 35 years, is yet to be established.