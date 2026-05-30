UP Electricity Employees To Launch Protest As 22 On-Duty Staff Lost Lives In 37 Days
The main reason for such casualties is the decision to reduce the strength of workers when the consumer base is going up, employees said.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Lucknow: In the past 37 days, as many as 36 electricity workers suffered severe burns and 22 among them succumbed to their injuries during their work in Uttar Pradesh.
Now, the organisations affiliated with the state's energy department allege that this is only the official number, while many incidents have gone unreported. They allege that the primary cause of these accidents is a shortage of staff.
The organisations said the department has failed to make any arrangements—not even for compensation—for many of the aggrieved families.
Hence, they are now preparing to stage phased protests from June 1 to 24, alongside organising memorial services to pay tribute to the victims.
According to the employee organisations, when the consumer base stood at 1.5 crore, there were 36 employees assigned to a single substation. Now that the consumer base has doubled, the number of employees has been halved.
In 2017—when the total consumer base stood at 1.5 crore—the power corporation management decided that 36 employees would be deployed to operate each of the urban power substations.
Staffing was implemented in accordance with this standard. However, after 2024, acting on directives from the Power Corporation management, all Discoms (distribution companies) began reducing staff through new contractual agreements. Consequently, the deployment standard was lowered from 36 employees per substation to 18.
Although the existing staff continued to perform their duties for a brief period, they have since been relieved of their responsibilities.
Specifically in the Madhyanchal region, 5,000 outsourced employees were laid off on May 1, 2025, alone. Further, by the end of May, nearly 4,000 employees—many of whom possessed 10 to 15 years of professional experience—were dismissed on the grounds of having reached the age of 55.
As a result, the workforce has been stripped of its experienced personnel. Employees of the electricity department state that the primary reason behind the ongoing accidents is the practice of assigning work on utility poles to unskilled personnel.
An order issued by the Power Corporation in 2017 stipulated that one work gang be deployed per feeder line. This gang was to consist of one lineman, one patrolman (or skilled worker), and two unskilled labourers. However, currently, only a single employee is being deployed per feeder—regardless of whether that individual is skilled or unskilled.
It is precisely for this reason that accidents are occurring on such a massive scale. Until the workforce reaches its full authorised strength, it will be difficult to put an end to these fatalities, the employees said.
The organisations will stage a massive sit-in protest at Shakti Bhawan in Lucknow on June 24, they said. Meanwhile, a phased agitation will commence starting June 1.
Tribute meetings for the deceased employees will be organised in every district, they said. Awadhesh Kumar Verma, president of the Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Consumer Council, states that there is a severe shortage of electricity employees across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow.
Employees were subjected to forced retrenchment, which has drastically reduced the workforce, and the remaining staff are now being compelled to work under immense pressure, he said.
This is precisely why employees are losing their lives, he said.
Only Rs 7.5 lakh insurance payout
According to sources, the employees are supposed to get a payout of Rs 10 lakh from the insurance company in the case of accidents. However, in some instances, the payout remains limited to just Rs 7.5 lakh. Although the corporation issued an order on May 26, 2025, mandating a compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh, most districts within the Madhyanchal region and other Discoms are currently still disbursing only Rs 7.5 lakh. A significant number of employees have yet to receive any compensation at all.
Management claims 31% reduction in accidents
On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has claimed that, owing to the management's earnest efforts, there has been a 31 per cent reduction in electrical accidents.
The management has categorically refuted all allegations regarding negligence in safety protocols for outsourced personnel, as well as claims of their arbitrary termination.
Dr. John Matthai, Director (Management and Administration) at the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, stated that to ensure a safe working environment, the UPPCL has incurred an expenditure of Rs 28.30 crore on the procurement and distribution of state-of-the-art Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and safety gear. This distribution comprehensively covers both sub-station operators and frontline line-maintenance teams across the entire state.
He added that these institutional measures have yielded effective success in preventing electrical accidents. In the last financial year alone, there was a reduction of over 31% in fatalities resulting from accidents, he claimed.
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