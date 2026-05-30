ETV Bharat / state

UP Electricity Employees To Launch Protest As 22 On-Duty Staff Lost Lives In 37 Days

Lucknow: In the past 37 days, as many as 36 electricity workers suffered severe burns and 22 among them succumbed to their injuries during their work in Uttar Pradesh.

Now, the organisations affiliated with the state's energy department allege that this is only the official number, while many incidents have gone unreported. They allege that the primary cause of these accidents is a shortage of staff.

The organisations said the department has failed to make any arrangements—not even for compensation—for many of the aggrieved families.

Hence, they are now preparing to stage phased protests from June 1 to 24, alongside organising memorial services to pay tribute to the victims.

According to the employee organisations, when the consumer base stood at 1.5 crore, there were 36 employees assigned to a single substation. Now that the consumer base has doubled, the number of employees has been halved.

In 2017—when the total consumer base stood at 1.5 crore—the power corporation management decided that 36 employees would be deployed to operate each of the urban power substations.

Staffing was implemented in accordance with this standard. However, after 2024, acting on directives from the Power Corporation management, all Discoms (distribution companies) began reducing staff through new contractual agreements. Consequently, the deployment standard was lowered from 36 employees per substation to 18.

Although the existing staff continued to perform their duties for a brief period, they have since been relieved of their responsibilities.

Specifically in the Madhyanchal region, 5,000 outsourced employees were laid off on May 1, 2025, alone. Further, by the end of May, nearly 4,000 employees—many of whom possessed 10 to 15 years of professional experience—were dismissed on the grounds of having reached the age of 55.

As a result, the workforce has been stripped of its experienced personnel. Employees of the electricity department state that the primary reason behind the ongoing accidents is the practice of assigning work on utility poles to unskilled personnel.

An order issued by the Power Corporation in 2017 stipulated that one work gang be deployed per feeder line. This gang was to consist of one lineman, one patrolman (or skilled worker), and two unskilled labourers. However, currently, only a single employee is being deployed per feeder—regardless of whether that individual is skilled or unskilled.

It is precisely for this reason that accidents are occurring on such a massive scale. Until the workforce reaches its full authorised strength, it will be difficult to put an end to these fatalities, the employees said.