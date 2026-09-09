22 BRS MLAs Suspended From Telangana Assembly For Disrupting House Proceedings
As soon as the monsoon session began on the third day, BRS MLAs disrupted the proceedings by shouting slogans like 'We want justice'.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: As many as 22 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators including Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) were on Wednesday suspended from the Telangana Assembly for the remainder of the monsoon session for allegedly disrupting the proceedings of the House by raising slogans.
State Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu Sridhar Babu recommended the suspension of the BRS legislator for obstructing the functioning of the Legislative Assembly. The Speaker later approved the recommendation and suspended the legislators.
Those were suspended on the day are KTR, Harish Rao, Jagadish Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Anil Jadhav, Kaushik Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Kova Lakshmi, Manik Rao, Chinta Prabhakar, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Sabita Indra Reddy, Sudheer Reddy, Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Vijayudu, K Sanjay, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and KP Vivekananda.
Reports said, as soon as the session began on the third day, BRS MLAs disrupted the proceedings by shouting slogans like 'We want justice'. The MLAs also entered the well of the House but were prevented by the marshals from proceeding towards the Speaker.
Earlier, KTR, who is also the BRS Working President, gave an adjournment motion seeking debate on the alleged high-handedness of police against the party's women MLAs two days ago (when police stopped BRS MLAs at the assembly gate) and the alleged comments of some ruling Congress members wishing the death of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.
The BRS members refused to return to their seats despite repeated pleas by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu. The Speaker said he will examine if the BRS members submitted their demands in writing to him. Vikramarka said he and other Congress leaders wished Chandrasekhar Rao a healthy and long life and a long career in public service.
He said the members should express their views from their seats and not behave in an intimading and aggressive manner. The suspended MLAs later met Governor Shivpratap Shukla.
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