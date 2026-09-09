ETV Bharat / state

22 BRS MLAs Suspended From Telangana Assembly For Disrupting House Proceedings

Hyderabad: As many as 22 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators including Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) were on Wednesday suspended from the Telangana Assembly for the remainder of the monsoon session for allegedly disrupting the proceedings of the House by raising slogans.

State Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu Sridhar Babu recommended the suspension of the BRS legislator for obstructing the functioning of the Legislative Assembly. The Speaker later approved the recommendation and suspended the legislators.

Those were suspended on the day are KTR, Harish Rao, Jagadish Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Anil Jadhav, Kaushik Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Kova Lakshmi, Manik Rao, Chinta Prabhakar, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Sabita Indra Reddy, Sudheer Reddy, Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Vijayudu, K Sanjay, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and KP Vivekananda.

Reports said, as soon as the session began on the third day, BRS MLAs disrupted the proceedings by shouting slogans like 'We want justice'. The MLAs also entered the well of the House but were prevented by the marshals from proceeding towards the Speaker.