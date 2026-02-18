219 Ventilators Defunct At Jammu Kashmir Hospitals: Govt Data
As per data furnished by Minister Sakina Itoo in the assembly, 13 out of 53 ventilators at SKIMS Soura are non-functional.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Jammu: As many as 219 ventilators are defunct in 10 government medical colleges and the premier Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura in Jammu and Kashmir, the government said on Thursday.
The revelation was made in a written reply to a question by MLA Shamim Firdous in the Assembly by Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo. As per the official data, out of a total of 877 ventilators, 658 are functional while 219 are defunct.
According to the data, GMC Jammu and its associated hospitals have a total of 320 ventilators. Of these, 209 are functional while 111 are non-functional as per the data.
Likewise, GMC Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital has 76 ventilators, of which 68 functional and eight non-functional. Likewise, its other associated hospitals have 173 ventilators, of which 44 are not working.
According to the data furnished by the Health and Medical Education Department, at GMC Anantnag and its associated hospitals, 26 of the 36 ventilators are defunct.
In north Kashmir, GMC Baramulla has two non-functional ventilators out of 41, while GMC Doda has 10 defunct ventilators out of 27 installed at the medical college.
As per data, GMC Kathua has two non-functional ventilators out of 52, GMC Rajouri three out of 54, and GMC Udhampur reported all 39 ventilators to be functional. GMC Handwara also reported all six ventilators as functional.
At the premier Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura in Srinagar, 13 out of 53 ventilators are non-functional as per data.
