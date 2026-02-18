ETV Bharat / state

219 Ventilators Defunct At Jammu Kashmir Hospitals: Govt Data

Jammu: As many as 219 ventilators are defunct in 10 government medical colleges and the premier Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura in Jammu and Kashmir, the government said on Thursday.

The revelation was made in a written reply to a question by MLA Shamim Firdous in the Assembly by Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo. As per the official data, out of a total of 877 ventilators, 658 are functional while 219 are defunct.

According to the data, GMC Jammu and its associated hospitals have a total of 320 ventilators. Of these, 209 are functional while 111 are non-functional as per the data.

Likewise, GMC Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital has 76 ventilators, of which 68 functional and eight non-functional. Likewise, its other associated hospitals have 173 ventilators, of which 44 are not working.