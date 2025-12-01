ETV Bharat / state

Internatioal Gita Mahotsav: 21,000 Children Recite Verses Of Gita In Haryana's Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra: As many as 21,000 students of various educational institutions recited verses from the Bhagavad Gita for one minute here on Monday.

The recitation of verses, part of the valedictory ceremony of International Gita Mahotsav, was held at the Kurukshetra Theme Park (Keshav Park).

As part of the event, at 12 noon, verses from the Bhagavad Gita was recited simultaneously across the world. Millions of people from 58 countries, including the United States of America, Canada, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates, joined the event online.

Manasvi, a student of Wisdom World School, said, "This time, 21,000 children recited the Gita together, and millions of people from abroad joined us. The wisdom that Lord Krishna imparted to Arjuna in the Gita is still applicable in our lives. It provides us with the right direction and positive thinking."

Anushka, a student of Kurukshetra University Senior Secondary School, said, "When life is filled with despair, reading the Bhagavad Gita provides new energy and direction. The Gita teaches us to follow the path of truth and stay away from negativity."