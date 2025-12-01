Internatioal Gita Mahotsav: 21,000 Children Recite Verses Of Gita In Haryana's Kurukshetra
Students from various schools recited the verses at Keshav Park and were joined by millions worldwide online.
Kurukshetra: As many as 21,000 students of various educational institutions recited verses from the Bhagavad Gita for one minute here on Monday.
The recitation of verses, part of the valedictory ceremony of International Gita Mahotsav, was held at the Kurukshetra Theme Park (Keshav Park).
As part of the event, at 12 noon, verses from the Bhagavad Gita was recited simultaneously across the world. Millions of people from 58 countries, including the United States of America, Canada, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates, joined the event online.
Manasvi, a student of Wisdom World School, said, "This time, 21,000 children recited the Gita together, and millions of people from abroad joined us. The wisdom that Lord Krishna imparted to Arjuna in the Gita is still applicable in our lives. It provides us with the right direction and positive thinking."
Anushka, a student of Kurukshetra University Senior Secondary School, said, "When life is filled with despair, reading the Bhagavad Gita provides new energy and direction. The Gita teaches us to follow the path of truth and stay away from negativity."
The event showcased a unique blend of traditional culture and modern technology as thousands of children sat in the park and collectively recited the verses. The organizers stated the event will be held on an even larger scale in the future to spread the message of Indian culture worldwide.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj attended the closing ceremony of the International Gita Jayanti Festival. The Chief Minister said, "It is a matter of pride that the message of the Gita has reached the entire universe from the land of Kurukshetra. Today, the verses of the Gita resonated across the country and abroad, reflecting the power of India's spiritual culture."
He said, "It was under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the message of the Gita went global and the day was celebrated internationally since 2016".
Baba Ramdev said the waves generated by chanting the mantras of the Vedas and Upanishads provide energy to the body. At the end of the ceremony, the Chief Minister declared a holiday for all schools in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.
