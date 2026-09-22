ETV Bharat / state

210 Acres Of Land Being Transferred To BSF For Border Security In Cooch Behar: Bengal CM Adhikari

Cooch Behar: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said the West Bengal government is handing over 210 acres of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) in a renewed emphasis on border security in Cooch Behar.

"Land will be handed over to the BSF. To secure the country, the border must be secured first. We are providing 210 acres of land to the BSF," he said during his visit to the district.

Adhikari discussed border security with North Bengal Development Minister Nisith Pramanik and district officials during an administrative meeting. Given that the district shares a border with Bangladesh, he instructed the administration and police to take strict measures against drug trafficking and cultivation.

He called for intensified operations to prevent the smuggling of narcotics like cannabis and opium into India from Bangladesh. "The message is clear: no syndicates will be tolerated. All illegal cultivation of narcotics, opium, and cannabis in the Bangladesh border areas must be destroyed. Cases under the NDPS Act must be registered against all those involved, and they must be arrested. A drug-free campaign must be conducted across the entire district. There can be no room for negligence here," he added.