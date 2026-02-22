ETV Bharat / state

21-Year-Old Techie Drowns While Taking Selfie In Chennai

Bhandara: A 21-year-old woman drowned in the sea off a beach in Kanathur on Chennai-Puducherry when she was clicking a selfie with her friends on Saturday while another person is still missing.

The woman, identified as Mayuri Chaudhary from Varathi in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, had recently completed her engineering in Information Technology. Around 25 days ago, she had come to Chennai for an internship at Cognizant.

According to Mayuri's relatives, she had been good in studies and completed her schooling from Sunflag School in Varathi in Bhandara district. After this, she went to Shri Gurugovind Engineering College in Nanded, where she studied engineering in Information and Technology, a relative said adding that recently, she got an opportunity to do internship in Chennai-based Cognizant.

"Mayuri was among the 15 students who went to Chennai for the internship around 25 days ago. As February 21 was a holiday at office, around 26 people went to the beach to take a walk. Some of them went deeper into the sea to take selfies. The water was up to their waists and they were suddenly swept by a 10 to 15 feet high wave," Shailendra Chaudhary, Mayuri's brother, said.