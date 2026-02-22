21-Year-Old Techie Drowns While Taking Selfie In Chennai
Mayuri Chaudhary's body was fished out of the sea by rescue team and taken to District General Hospital in Chennai for autopsy.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Bhandara: A 21-year-old woman drowned in the sea off a beach in Kanathur on Chennai-Puducherry when she was clicking a selfie with her friends on Saturday while another person is still missing.
The woman, identified as Mayuri Chaudhary from Varathi in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, had recently completed her engineering in Information Technology. Around 25 days ago, she had come to Chennai for an internship at Cognizant.
According to Mayuri's relatives, she had been good in studies and completed her schooling from Sunflag School in Varathi in Bhandara district. After this, she went to Shri Gurugovind Engineering College in Nanded, where she studied engineering in Information and Technology, a relative said adding that recently, she got an opportunity to do internship in Chennai-based Cognizant.
"Mayuri was among the 15 students who went to Chennai for the internship around 25 days ago. As February 21 was a holiday at office, around 26 people went to the beach to take a walk. Some of them went deeper into the sea to take selfies. The water was up to their waists and they were suddenly swept by a 10 to 15 feet high wave," Shailendra Chaudhary, Mayuri's brother, said.
According to Shailendra, three persons were dragged into the sea and the rescue team managed to pull out one person safely. Mayuri's body was later fished out but a student from Jalgaon district, Jay Patil, is still missing, he said.
Mayuri's father runs a bank kiosk service centre while her mother is a homemaker and her brother, Shailendra, is an engineer.
On learning about the tragedy, Mayuri's father along with some relatives went to Chennai to bring back her body. Currently, the body has been kept at the District General Hospital in Chennai. The family has demanded that the autopsy process be completed immediately and the body be handed over to them as soon as possible.
