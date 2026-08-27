21-Year-Old Student And Model Stabbed To Death Inside Home In Delhi's Tilak Nagar
Police are examining CCTV footage and technical evidence to trace the suspect and establish the sequence of events surrounding the fatal attack.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
New Delhi: A 21-year-old student and part-time model, identified as Muskan, was allegedly stabbed to death after an accused entered her home in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Wednesday. She was reportedly alone at the time.
The accused allegedly attacked Muskan with a knife and fled the spot. Police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the house and nearby routes to trace the accused and establish his movements.
According to reports, Muskan was pursuing her studies and also worked part-time as a model. Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing screams and found her seriously injured. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Muskan's friend Aman said he learnt about the incident through a call from her sister and immediately reached the house. He said Muskan was the youngest of three sisters and the family also has a brother.
Family acquaintances have expressed suspicion against a man named Imran, who allegedly knew Muskan and had previously harassed her. He was reportedly a trainer at the gym where Muskan used to work out. However, the exact motive behind the killing has not yet been established.
According to the preliminary investigation, the accused fled after the incident. Police are conducting raids at possible locations and examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding roads to establish how the accused entered the house and where he went after the attack.
Police officials said the motive and other aspects of the case would become clear only after the accused is arrested. The investigation is currently being conducted based on technical evidence and CCTV footage.
Also Read: