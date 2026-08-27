ETV Bharat / state

21-Year-Old Student And Model Stabbed To Death Inside Home In Delhi's Tilak Nagar

New Delhi: A 21-year-old student and part-time model, identified as Muskan, was allegedly stabbed to death after an accused entered her home in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Wednesday. She was reportedly alone at the time.

The accused allegedly attacked Muskan with a knife and fled the spot. Police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the house and nearby routes to trace the accused and establish his movements.

According to reports, Muskan was pursuing her studies and also worked part-time as a model. Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing screams and found her seriously injured. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Muskan's friend Aman said he learnt about the incident through a call from her sister and immediately reached the house. He said Muskan was the youngest of three sisters and the family also has a brother.