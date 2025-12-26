ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: 21-Year-Old Diya Binu To Lead Pala Municipality, Becomes State's Youngest Municipal Chairperson

Kottayam: In a major political shift in Pala Municipality, 21-year-old Diya Binu Pulikkakandam is set to take charge as municipal chairperson, making her the youngest individual in Kerala to head an urban local body. Her rise comes amid dramatic realignments within the council, where the United Democratic Front (UDF) has secured control with crucial backing from the Pulikkakandam family and other independents.

The political landscape in Pala changed swiftly after three independents – Binu Pulikkakandam, his daughter Diya, and his brother Biju – pledged their support to the UDF, ending the decades-long dominance of Kerala Congress (M) in the municipality. Their support, coupled with that of Congress rebel Maya Rahul, has pushed the UDF’s strength to 14 in the 26-member council. Diya, who completed her Economics degree at Madras Christian College and is preparing for an MBA, entered politics only this year but won her debut election with a solid mandate. She will now assume the top post as part of a power-sharing arrangement negotiated between her father’s independent bloc and the UDF.

Neither the UDF nor the Left Democratic Front (LDF) emerged with a majority in the recent municipal polls, securing ten and eleven seats respectively. This left the independent candidates – especially the three from the Pulikkakandam family – holding the balance of power. The UDF agreed to several conditions put forward by veteran councillor Binu Pulikkakandam, who has represented Pala for two decades across multiple political fronts. As part of the agreement, Diya will serve as chairperson in the first term, while Congress rebel Maya Rahul will take over as vice-chairperson. This marks the first time since 1985 that Kerala Congress (M), historically the strongest force in Pala, is being pushed into the opposition.