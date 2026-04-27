ETV Bharat / state

21 Differently Abled Students Scale Everest Base Camp, Create History With Andhra Govt's Support

21 children with special needs from government schools across Andhra Pradesh have successfully completed the Everest Base Camp trek in Nepal ( Special Arrangement/SAMAGRAAP )

Amaravati: In a first, 21 children with special needs from government schools across Andhra Pradesh have completed the Everest Base Camp trek in Nepal, creating a historic milestone and emerging as role models for inclusivity and resilience.

The students, comprising eight girls and 13 boys from Classes 9, 10 and Intermediate, began their expedition on April 15 and reached the base camp - situated at an altitude of 5,364 metres (17,598 feet) - on Saturday. The initiative, a first government-sponsored expedition for specially abled students, was organised under the aegis of Samagra Shiksha Andhra Pradesh, with support from the School Education Department.

Despite facing physical challenges and social scepticism, the students pushed beyond limitations. Many had earlier been discouraged with doubts about their ability to undertake such a demanding journey. However, through rigorous preparation and determination, they turned the expedition into a story of triumph.