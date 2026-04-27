21 Differently Abled Students Scale Everest Base Camp, Create History With Andhra Govt's Support
The students, comprising eight girls and 13 boys, reached base camp in Nepal at an altitude of 5,364m after 10 days of expedition.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST|
Updated : April 27, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Amaravati: In a first, 21 children with special needs from government schools across Andhra Pradesh have completed the Everest Base Camp trek in Nepal, creating a historic milestone and emerging as role models for inclusivity and resilience.
The students, comprising eight girls and 13 boys from Classes 9, 10 and Intermediate, began their expedition on April 15 and reached the base camp - situated at an altitude of 5,364 metres (17,598 feet) - on Saturday. The initiative, a first government-sponsored expedition for specially abled students, was organised under the aegis of Samagra Shiksha Andhra Pradesh, with support from the School Education Department.
Despite facing physical challenges and social scepticism, the students pushed beyond limitations. Many had earlier been discouraged with doubts about their ability to undertake such a demanding journey. However, through rigorous preparation and determination, they turned the expedition into a story of triumph.
The participants underwent 45 days of training at the Adventure Academy in Gandikota on the banks of the Pennar river in Kadapa district, followed by an additional 15 days of high-altitude training in Ladakh under sub-zero conditions. They then travelled to Kathmandu in Nepal before beginning the trek to the Everest Base Camp.
The expedition received strong backing from Andhra Pradesh IT & HRD minister Nara Lokesh, who flagged off the team and lauded their achievement. "This is a historic moment. These students have set an example for future generations. The government will continue to encourage such initiatives," he said.
Experienced mountaineers, including Malavath Purna and Sheikh Himanshu, accompanied the team along with officials from the sports wing of Samagra Shiksha AP.
Parents of participants also expressed pride and gratitude, stating that the initiative has given their children a rare opportunity to realise their dreams and showcase their potential on a global stage.
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