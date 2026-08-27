21 Minor Tribal Girls 'Molested' At Government Ashram School In Thane; Staffer Arrested
Police said the accused, Ganpat Gawli, harassed the girls when they moved between the third floor and lower levels to wash clothes and have meals.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 1:34 AM IST|
Updated : August 27, 2026 at 2:37 AM IST
Thane: A shocking case involving the alleged molestation of 21 minor tribal girls has come to light at a government tribal residential school in Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district.
A staff member working as a kitchen helper at the ashram school has been arrested after a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been identified as Ganpat Gawli.
According to police, the government tribal ashram school is located within the limits of Tembha village in Shahapur taluka. The accused employee was posted at the residential school.
The school has a single building, with the boys' hostel located on the second floor and the girls' hostel on the third floor. The girls had to regularly move between the third floor and lower levels to wash clothes and have meals.
Police said Gawli allegedly harassed the girls during these movements. In one incident, he allegedly approached a Class 10 student when she was alone and attempted to sexually assault her.
The girl informed the school superintendent about the incident. The superintendent then accompanied the victim and approached Shahapur police, following which a case was registered against Gawli under Section 354 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.
Police arrested the accused and sent him to Aadharwadi Jail. Senior Police Inspector Vilas Kadam said the investigation had also brought to light allegations that the accused had allegedly molested other female students in the past.
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