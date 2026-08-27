ETV Bharat / state

21 Minor Tribal Girls 'Molested' At Government Ashram School In Thane; Staffer Arrested

Thane: A shocking case involving the alleged molestation of 21 minor tribal girls has come to light at a government tribal residential school in Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district.

A staff member working as a kitchen helper at the ashram school has been arrested after a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been identified as Ganpat Gawli.

According to police, the government tribal ashram school is located within the limits of Tembha village in Shahapur taluka. The accused employee was posted at the residential school.

The school has a single building, with the boys' hostel located on the second floor and the girls' hostel on the third floor. The girls had to regularly move between the third floor and lower levels to wash clothes and have meals.