21 Km, Six Rivers, Endless Struggle: Ground Report From West Bengal's Totopara Where People Await Attention
Each monsoon seems a gamble for residents, as isolation deepens and basic services collapse, leaving an entire community negotiate life between fragile hope and neglect.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
Totopara (India-Bhutan Border): At the edge of West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, where the road suddenly ends and begins a trail of sand and stone, Totopara stands cut off. Distance apart, it is marred by neglect. Just 21 kilometres from Madarihat, this tiny settlement of the Toto tribe literally takes shape of an island every monsoon, when a chain of restless rivers erases the only link to the outside world.
Jamtala, Bangri, Titi, Khaslan, Doymara Hauri and Tongdu - six rivers here dictate the rhythm of life for people. Come monsoon and these rivers swell without warning, washing away roads and leaving behind stretches of shifting riverbeds. For nearly half the year, commuting to and from Totopara means wading through chest-deep currents or balancing across stones, the entire stretch turning into a life risk.
For a community of barely 1,662 people, survival is a question that they cannot negotiate and do not have an answer to. Because life here depends on how furious the rivers become after rains. There are around 350 families, roughly 750 voters, numbers that political leaders take for granted, resultantly keeping them at the margins of policy and politics.
“Everything stops when it rains. We hear about schemes and reservation, but nothing reaches us. Roads, healthcare, even population support, we need everything,” says Bharat Toto, standing near a dry riverbed that may soon turn dangerous.
But all of these demands depends on one bridge - that can narrow the distance between policies and people. A few kilometres of connectivity that could end decades of isolation. But here, even that has turned into a lingering question as years of being ignored makes the villagers question if such an investment ever be prioritised for such a small population.
Padma Shri awardee Dhaniram Toto voices what many feel but rarely say. “Our votes don’t matter. That’s why our problems don’t reach Parliament. In the monsoon, we are completely cut off. Pregnant women have delivered on the roadside. What could be more painful?. But then who cares?” he questions.
Stemming from connectivity are issues like missing teachers from school, absent doctors from heath care centres. Nurses hold the system together, often beyond their capacity. Education continues, but without direction, students from Bengali-medium schools struggle to compete as they do not have access to CBSE curriculum.
Young people who have managed to study often leave the area out of compulsion. Jobs are scarce, opportunities not there at all. Those who remain dependent on farming are also on the mercy of the rivers which carry away all the produce after a good spell of rains.
“Rain brings down boulders from high up the mountains. Crossing the river becomes dangerous. Children going to school, patients needing help, everything becomes a struggle,” says farmer Bimal Toto.
From Anju Toto to Prakash Toto to Dhananjay Toto, the concerns repeat themselves with a common pattern and consistency: roads, healthcare, education, employment. Basics needs that elude them. Yet, every election season brings a flicker of hope.
Promises are made, conversations begin and hope resurfaces. That perhaps one day, a bridge will rise over these rivers and Totopara will no longer remain isolated. For now, life here continues between two certainties - the coming of the rains and the wait for change.
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