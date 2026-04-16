ETV Bharat / state

21 Km, Six Rivers, Endless Struggle: Ground Report From West Bengal's Totopara Where People Await Attention

Totopara (India-Bhutan Border): At the edge of West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, where the road suddenly ends and begins a trail of sand and stone, Totopara stands cut off. Distance apart, it is marred by neglect. Just 21 kilometres from Madarihat, this tiny settlement of the Toto tribe literally takes shape of an island every monsoon, when a chain of restless rivers erases the only link to the outside world.

Jamtala, Bangri, Titi, Khaslan, Doymara Hauri and Tongdu - six rivers here dictate the rhythm of life for people. Come monsoon and these rivers swell without warning, washing away roads and leaving behind stretches of shifting riverbeds. For nearly half the year, commuting to and from Totopara means wading through chest-deep currents or balancing across stones, the entire stretch turning into a life risk.

21 Km, Six Rivers, Endless Struggle: Ground Report From West Bengal's Totopara Where People Await Attention (ETV Bharat)

For a community of barely 1,662 people, survival is a question that they cannot negotiate and do not have an answer to. Because life here depends on how furious the rivers become after rains. There are around 350 families, roughly 750 voters, numbers that political leaders take for granted, resultantly keeping them at the margins of policy and politics.

“Everything stops when it rains. We hear about schemes and reservation, but nothing reaches us. Roads, healthcare, even population support, we need everything,” says Bharat Toto, standing near a dry riverbed that may soon turn dangerous.

But all of these demands depends on one bridge - that can narrow the distance between policies and people. A few kilometres of connectivity that could end decades of isolation. But here, even that has turned into a lingering question as years of being ignored makes the villagers question if such an investment ever be prioritised for such a small population.