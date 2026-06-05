21 Deaths, Safety Violations And A Policy Under Fire: Delhi Govt Reviews B&B Scheme
A review of guest houses and stricter licensing norms is planned following the Malviya Nagar blaze, which exposed serious safety lapses.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
New Delhi: Following the alleged disregard for safety norms and the tragic Malviya Nagar fire incident, the Delhi government has decided to take a tough stance and is preparing to withdraw the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has convened an important meeting at the Secretariat on Friday to discuss unauthorised constructions and violations of fire safety norms with officials from various departments to prevent such incidents in the future.
Officials from the Delhi Police, the Revenue Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi Fire Service, the Delhi Jal Board, and other concerned departments will attend the meeting.
On Thursday, the Chief Minister stated that serious shortcomings had surfaced in the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme.
The move comes in the aftermath of the devastating fire at the Flourish Stay guest house in Malviya Nagar, which raised serious concerns about safety arrangements. The tragedy, which claimed 21 lives, shocked the administration.
Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the government had already decided nearly a month ago to withdraw the controversial scheme following a review of safety concerns. He described the incident as a glaring example of negligence and criminal misconduct that not only exposed serious lapses in safety compliance but also tarnished Delhi’s image internationally.
Blatant Violation Of Rules And Political Reactions
According to the Tourism Minister, the department discovered several shocking irregularities during its review of the scheme. Introduced during the Commonwealth Games to facilitate tourist accommodation, the scheme was allegedly being misused.
Mishra said one guest house had been approved for only six rooms but was found operating 25 rooms on the ground floor, constituting a blatant violation of regulations.
The government is now preparing to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all registered Bed and Breakfast establishments and guest houses. Officials are also working on a new and stricter action plan to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The issue has also triggered political reactions. Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra welcomed the government's decision, but blamed previous administrations. He alleged that a culture of illegally operating hotels had flourished over the past two decades, under the protection of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments.
He suggested that the government should not limit its focus to guest houses alone but should also examine safety arrangements in smaller nursing homes, where similar negligence could pose serious risks.
Delhi BJP president added that the B&B licensing scheme, introduced in 2007 during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, had over the years become a means for illegally operating hotels under political patronage.
He claimed that the BJP government had already decided last month to scrap the scheme and invite public suggestions for a new, stricter and more transparent licensing framework.
For now, the government has suspended implementation of the existing scheme and prepared a draft for a new policy. Ensuring the safety of Delhi residents and tourists has become a top priority. In the coming days, authorities may initiate strict legal action against all guest houses operating illegally.
The AAP accused the BJP of trying to evade responsibility for the deaths of 21 people. AAP leader Somnath Bharti said, "We will not allow the BJP to escape responsibility for the deaths of 21 people. BJP leaders are misleading the public by claiming that this hotel received a Bed and Breakfast licence during the AAP government."
He added, "When the hotel was granted a licence on April 23, 2024, the Model Code of Conduct had already come into force from March 16, 2024, due to the Lok Sabha elections. That means Delhi was effectively under the administration of the Election Commission at that time."
What Is Delhi's Bed And Breakfast Scheme?
Delhi's Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme was launched to provide affordable, homely accommodation for tourists. The primary objective was to offer visitors, especially foreign tourists, an opportunity to experience Indian culture, traditions, and cuisine while staying in a safe, clean, home-like environment. It also served as an additional source of income for middle-class families.
Unlike commercial hotels, the scheme allowed homeowners to rent a limited number of rooms, typically one to six, to tourists in their own residences. A key condition was that the owner’s family must continue residing on the property.
The scheme was originally launched in 2007 by the Ministry of Tourism. Recently, the Delhi government prepared a draft of the proposed "Bed and Breakfast Policy 2026", which sought to introduce stricter, clearer regulations, including increasing the room limit to eight, installing CCTV cameras, and making police verification mandatory.
Also Read:
- Explainer: As Fires Claimed 65 Lives This Year, Delhi Fire Service Received A Record 3,410 Calls In May
- Delhi Hotel Fire: CM Rekha Gupta Meets Malviya Nagar Blaze Victims, Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation
- Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire: 'I Drove Past Out Of Fear', Reveals Hotel Owner Lavkesh; Sent To 4 Days' Police Custody