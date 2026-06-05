ETV Bharat / state

21 Deaths, Safety Violations And A Policy Under Fire: Delhi Govt Reviews B&B Scheme

Delhi Chief Minister to hold a meeting on the policy and take a tough stand. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Following the alleged disregard for safety norms and the tragic Malviya Nagar fire incident, the Delhi government has decided to take a tough stance and is preparing to withdraw the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has convened an important meeting at the Secretariat on Friday to discuss unauthorised constructions and violations of fire safety norms with officials from various departments to prevent such incidents in the future.

Officials from the Delhi Police, the Revenue Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi Fire Service, the Delhi Jal Board, and other concerned departments will attend the meeting.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister stated that serious shortcomings had surfaced in the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme.

The move comes in the aftermath of the devastating fire at the Flourish Stay guest house in Malviya Nagar, which raised serious concerns about safety arrangements. The tragedy, which claimed 21 lives, shocked the administration.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the government had already decided nearly a month ago to withdraw the controversial scheme following a review of safety concerns. He described the incident as a glaring example of negligence and criminal misconduct that not only exposed serious lapses in safety compliance but also tarnished Delhi’s image internationally.

Blatant Violation Of Rules And Political Reactions

According to the Tourism Minister, the department discovered several shocking irregularities during its review of the scheme. Introduced during the Commonwealth Games to facilitate tourist accommodation, the scheme was allegedly being misused.

Mishra said one guest house had been approved for only six rooms but was found operating 25 rooms on the ground floor, constituting a blatant violation of regulations.

The government is now preparing to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all registered Bed and Breakfast establishments and guest houses. Officials are also working on a new and stricter action plan to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The issue has also triggered political reactions. Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra welcomed the government's decision, but blamed previous administrations. He alleged that a culture of illegally operating hotels had flourished over the past two decades, under the protection of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments.