Rajasthan: 21 Arrested in Sri Ganganagar Sexual Assault Case, More Suspects Under Scanner
Police say digital evidence, mobile records and CCTV footage were accessed for the investigation.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: A total of 21 people have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, with several more suspects under scanner.
Police said action is being taken on the basis of technical evidence, mobile records, and digital documents. The case has sparked outrage across the city, with various social organizations demanding justice for the victim and stringent action against perpetrators.
According to Superintendent of Police Harishankar Yadav, the girl's mother lodged a missing person complaint at Sadar Police Station after her daughter failed to return home on June 18. Police later traced and recovered the girl using mobile location data, CCTV footage and other technical inputs.
“Based on facts that emerged during the inquiry, the police initiated a thorough investigation, examining digital records, mobile phones and documents from relevant locations,” Yadav said. He added that they are analysing mobile chats, call data records and other digital evidence to determine the role of additional suspects.
“The investigation is proceeding with utmost seriousness and no one involved in the case will be spared. The roles of other suspects are being examined, and further arrests could follow in the coming days,” the SP said.
Former chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Women Rehana Riyaz reacted strongly to the incident, describing it as a disgrace to humanity. She termed the incident involving an innocent girl as deeply shameful and heart-wrenching, noting that the crime inflicts pain upon the entire society.
She also met the Superintendent of Police to gather details about the case and demanded that the perpetrators be given a punishment that sets a precedent for society.
Police said security arrangements have been strengthened, while the survivor is being provided psychological support. The investigation remains underway, police said, adding further revelations are likely to emerge.
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