ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 21 Arrested in Sri Ganganagar Sexual Assault Case, More Suspects Under Scanner

One of the arrested persons in the alleged sexual assault of minor girl in Sri Ganganagar. ( ETV Bharat )

Sri Ganganagar: A total of 21 people have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, with several more suspects under scanner.

Police said action is being taken on the basis of technical evidence, mobile records, and digital documents. The case has sparked outrage across the city, with various social organizations demanding justice for the victim and stringent action against perpetrators.

According to Superintendent of Police Harishankar Yadav, the girl's mother lodged a missing person complaint at Sadar Police Station after her daughter failed to return home on June 18. Police later traced and recovered the girl using mobile location data, CCTV footage and other technical inputs.

“Based on facts that emerged during the inquiry, the police initiated a thorough investigation, examining digital records, mobile phones and documents from relevant locations,” Yadav said. He added that they are analysing mobile chats, call data records and other digital evidence to determine the role of additional suspects.