21 Airlifted In Chhattisgarh After Cyclone Arnab Triggers Severe Floods
IAF and emergency teams airlifted 21 stranded people, including three sick government employees, following severe flooding in Bastar and Bijapur.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Bastar: Heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclonic Storm Arnab has caused widespread flooding across Chhattisgarh, forcing the aerial rescue of 21 stranded citizens and government workers on Sunday, officials said.
Several days of heavy downpour have left the southern districts of Bastar and Bijapur severely deluged. The sudden rise in the water levels inundated several residential areas of Bastar’s Dongaghat, forcing multiple families to seek refuge on their rooftops.
Officials said an Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was sent to rescue stranded citizens in Dongaghat.
IAF Rescues 12 Civilians to Safety from Flooded Area in Bastar— CAC, IAF (@CAC_CPRO) September 27, 2026
Responding swiftly to a distress call, an #IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter was launched at first light to rescue twelve civilians stranded overnight due to flooding of the Indravati river in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.… pic.twitter.com/1Ab4nzdB9M
“Military personnel successfully airlifted 18 residents battling for survival and transported them to safety. Bastar Collector Akash Chhikara and Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha managed the coordination between local authorities and the defence team,” they said.
In a similar rescue mission, emergency workers used a helicopter to rescue three Revenue Department employees in neighbouring Bijapur district. “These employees had been stranded across the Indravati River for nearly five days and were facing risk amid continuous rains,” officials added.
They identified the rescue staffers as Revenue Inspector Anil Bhaskar and Patwaris Vijayendra Pal Shah and Harishankar Yalam.
The employees were trapped after heavy rain rapidly increased the river’s water levels and current speeds. They were in the remote area to conduct crop inspection duties, a task that required walking approximately 80 kilometers. During the survey, Shah sustained a leg injury that became infected, while the other two employees fell ill with fevers.
“Upon landing safely in Bijapur, all three government employees were immediately transferred to a district hospital for medical evaluations,” said an official.
He said that search and rescue operations remain active in the region while emergency teams are working to locate additional villagers cut off by the swollen river and transport them to temporary relief camps.
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