ETV Bharat / state

21 Airlifted In Chhattisgarh After Cyclone Arnab Triggers Severe Floods

Stranded people airlifted by IAF in Chhattisgarh ( ETV Bharat )

Bastar: Heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclonic Storm Arnab has caused widespread flooding across Chhattisgarh, forcing the aerial rescue of 21 stranded citizens and government workers on Sunday, officials said.

Several days of heavy downpour have left the southern districts of Bastar and Bijapur severely deluged. The sudden rise in the water levels inundated several residential areas of Bastar’s Dongaghat, forcing multiple families to seek refuge on their rooftops. Officials said an Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was sent to rescue stranded citizens in Dongaghat. “Military personnel successfully airlifted 18 residents battling for survival and transported them to safety. Bastar Collector Akash Chhikara and Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha managed the coordination between local authorities and the defence team,” they said.